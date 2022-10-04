Audi R8 V10 GT RWD breaks cover as the supercar’s swan song, limited to 333 cars

German luxury car brand Audi has revealed the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD, a limited edition iteration. of the iconic supercar. This appears to be the final edition of the supercar from the brand with an internal combustion engine. The automaker has already hinted before about sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre mammoth V10 engine, as the brand is increasingly focusing on electrification and minimising its carbon emission footprint as well. The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as part of that strategy.

Audi states that the car comes effectively blending the best of both worlds. It combines the superior power of the Quattro model with a lightweight, aerodynamically efficient body style. Audi has trimmed the weight further by 20 kg to make it a GT model, enhancing its performance capability to the next level.

Visually, it stands apart from the other R8 versions with the blacked-out four rings and the R8 GT badge at the back. The aerodynamic body kit comes perfected in the wind tunnel. It has been made from carbon fibre, which bridges the gap between the road-spec model and the race editions of the Lamborghini Huracan sibling. This final edition R8 comes painted in matte Suzuka Gray as a node to the original R8 GT. There are other colour theme options like Daytona Gray and Tango Red metallic as well.

The car runs on 20-inch forged wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres and is equipped with ceramic brakes. Inside the cockpit, it gets red accents that remind us of the 2010 R8 GT. There is an individually numbered plaque below the gear shifter, which portrays the car's limited availability. Much like the previous special edition models, this too will be made in only 333 units. The bucket seats and carbon fibre reinforced plastic stabilizer bar at the front axle further help in weight reduction.

Speaking about the car's mechanical bits, a newly developed seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts gear quicker than ever before. The engine churns out 565 Nm of torque. The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD sprints to 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 200 kmph in 10.1 seconds before topping out at 320 kmph.

