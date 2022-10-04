HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Audi R8 V10 Gt Rwd Breaks Cover As The Supercar’s Swan Song, Limited To 333 Cars

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD breaks cover as the supercar’s swan song, limited to 333 cars

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as a limited edition final iteration of the German supercar.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 10:17 AM
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes shedding 20 kg weight compared to previous R8 models.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes shedding 20 kg weight compared to previous R8 models.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes shedding 20 kg weight compared to previous R8 models.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes shedding 20 kg weight compared to previous R8 models.

German luxury car brand Audi has revealed the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD, a limited edition iteration. of the iconic supercar. This appears to be the final edition of the supercar from the brand with an internal combustion engine. The automaker has already hinted before about sunsetting the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre mammoth V10 engine, as the brand is increasingly focusing on electrification and minimising its carbon emission footprint as well. The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as part of that strategy.

(Also Read: Audi RS Q e-tron E2 finishes its first endurance test)

Audi states that the car comes effectively blending the best of both worlds. It combines the superior power of the Quattro model with a lightweight, aerodynamically efficient body style. Audi has trimmed the weight further by 20 kg to make it a GT model, enhancing its performance capability to the next level.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Visually, it stands apart from the other R8 versions with the blacked-out four rings and the R8 GT badge at the back. The aerodynamic body kit comes perfected in the wind tunnel. It has been made from carbon fibre, which bridges the gap between the road-spec model and the race editions of the Lamborghini Huracan sibling. This final edition R8 comes painted in matte Suzuka Gray as a node to the original R8 GT. There are other colour theme options like Daytona Gray and Tango Red metallic as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The car runs on 20-inch forged wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres and is equipped with ceramic brakes. Inside the cockpit, it gets red accents that remind us of the 2010 R8 GT. There is an individually numbered plaque below the gear shifter, which portrays the car's limited availability. Much like the previous special edition models, this too will be made in only 333 units. The bucket seats and carbon fibre reinforced plastic stabilizer bar at the front axle further help in weight reduction.

Speaking about the car's mechanical bits, a newly developed seven-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts gear quicker than ever before. The engine churns out 565 Nm of torque. The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD sprints to 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 200 kmph in 10.1 seconds before topping out at 320 kmph.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Audi R8 supercar luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details
Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details
More than 50% of new cars in the US to be electric by 2030: Report
More than 50% of new cars in the US to be electric by 2030: Report
Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV's exports begin
Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV's exports begin
EVs attract as much as 20% higher insurance premiums in China. Know why
EVs attract as much as 20% higher insurance premiums in China. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city