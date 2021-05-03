Audi R8 LMS GT2 gets exclusive colour edition with six splashy colours

Audi Sport customer racing is launching an exclusive colour edition series of its R8 LMS GT2 race car shortly after the model made its first two major racing victories at the GT2 season opener at Monza. The race car gets six splashy body colours ranging from Misano red to Sebring black, making the six units individual collectors' items.

Every colour from the six-colour series will be used only once on the model, making it a limited edition and guaranteeing individuality to its owners. "For the first time in the 13-year history of Audi Sport customer racing, we are offering such a color concept to our customers," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. The six colours are - Kyalami green, Misano red, Nogaro blue, Sebring black, Tactical green and Vegas yellow.

Audi says that the R8 LMS GT2 is the most powerful of the four models in the brand’s customer racing portfolio. The sports car produces 470 kW (640 hp) and is equipped with a free-revving, production-based, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. The free-breathing engine also sends power to the rear axle.

Each car of the colour series will have the paints applied onto a CFRP body while the upper section of the car will be finished in black regardless of the main body color. The cars feature copper wheels and black wings while the Audi Sport lettering in red along with the white Four Rings adorn the endplates. The sports cars' canards, mirrors, and roof scoop have also been finished in black to compliment the overall look.

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is mostly based on the facelifted road car but is significantly lighter than it as the weight is only 1,350 kilograms before adding the fluids. The colour edition series costs a whopping $422,000 at current exchange rates.