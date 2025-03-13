Audi R8 expected to return in 2027 with hybrid power. Check details

Audi R8, the two door supercar from the stables of Audi is expected to return to the shores soon. Reports suggest that the Audi R8 will come back in 2027, using a hybrid V8 powertrain and a significantly improved package. The power of the new model is expected to be around 1000 hp, with technology borrowed from Lamborghini . If the reports prove correct, the third-generation R8 would become the most powerful Audi ever built for public roads.

According to reports, the upcoming Audi R8 coupe and roadster are likely to share key components with the Lamborghini Temerario, continuing the tradition of past R8 models. The first-generation R8 was based on the Gallardo, while the second-generation used the Huracan platform. With the Huracan now discontinued, the Temerario—due in 2026—could serve as the foundation for the new R8. This partnership between Audi and Lamborghini has historically resulted in high-performance vehicles, and the trend looks set to continue.

Also Read : Audi Q8 facelift SUV touches down in India, priced at …

Audi R8: Powertrain and Performance

The upcoming Audi R8 is said to feature a completely new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which produces 798 bhp and 729 Nm of torque, and is coupled with three electric motors achieving a total power of about 907 bhp. All of this is due to overpowering the previous track-only Audi R8 LMS GT2 with its power hitting a peak of 470kW.

Other reports suggest that there is a possibility that this high-performance version could possibly push the power to a staggering 1000 bhp, making it among the most powerful road cars from Audi.

Also Read : 2025 Audi A6 Avant breaks cover, gets a range of petrol and diesel engines. Check details

Audi’s racing legacy

The return of the R8 is reportedly linked to Audi’s interest in endurance racing. Having tasted success in events like the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Bathurst 12 Hour, a new R8 could cement its legacy. The hybrid powertrain is said to offer better efficiencies and performance for the purposes of long-distance driving, which is expected to be eco-friendly with massive performance gains accompanying it.

Audi'sforayinto hybrid technology is also part ofan industry-widephenomenon. Porschetooislaunching a hybrid 911 in early 2025, and Mercedes-AMG and McLaren have made hybrid systemsanintegralpart oftheir sports cars. Themove isalsogivencredencebyFerrari F80 Hybrid supercar which made its debut a few months back.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: