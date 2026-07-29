Audi Q9 makes global debut as flagship SUV, gets a diesel V6 engine

German luxury automaker Audi has unveiled its latest flagship SUV, the Q9, marking the first time the ‘Q9’ designation has been used. The new model combines luxury, technology, spacious practicality and driving dynamics, while being the first full-size SUV from the stables of Audi.

Audi Q9: Dimensions

The Audi Q9 measures 5.31 metres in length, 2.21 metres in width, and 1.81 metres in height, with a 3.14-metre wheelbase. The Audi Q9 has been designed to offer interior space while maintaining the brand’s signature styling language. The exterior features an upright stance, a redesigned Single frame grille, sculpted bodywork and alloy wheels of up to 23 inches.

Audi Q9: Engine

The Audi Q9 is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel engine producing 299 PS and 630 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with Audi’s latest MHEV Plus mild-hybrid technology, which provides an additional 24 PS and up to 370 Nm of supplementary torque during acceleration. An electric-powered compressor improves throttle response, while an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system come as standard.

Audi Q9: Exterior

The flagship SUV from Audi debuts its third-generation curved digital OLED taillights, a world-first production technology that enhances both aesthetics and safety by improving visibility from wider viewing angles. The lighting package is complemented by Digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology and advanced projection-based turn indicators that improve visibility for surrounding road users.

The flagship SUV rides on adaptive air suspension with continuously variable damping and all-wheel steering. Audi has also equipped the Q9 with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive parking assist, trailer manoeuvring assist, emergency steering intervention and advanced lane departure warning systems.

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Audi Q9: Interior and Features

The Audi Q9’s cabin is offered in standard seven-seat and optional six-seat configurations, with the latter featuring electrically adjustable individual captain seats in the second row to provide a more premium, business-class experience. All seats are electrically adjustable, while the front sports seats add heating, ventilation and massage functions. The company has further introduced automatic power-operated doors, equipped with obstacle detection and soft-close functionality.

Moreover, the Q9 features the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to an Audi. The roof can slide or tilt electrically and is available with switchable transparency technology. Select variants will also feature illuminated glass that synchronises with the vehicle’s ambient lighting system.

Notably, the Q9 receives Audi’s latest infotainment architecture, centred around an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch curved OLED touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The system runs on Android Automotive OS, supports third-party applications through the Audi Application Store and integrates ChatGPT-based voice assistance. Audi has also equipped the SUV with a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium 4D sound system, with headrest speakers and seat-mounted actuators.

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