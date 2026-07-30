Audi Q9: 5 things to know about the brand’s newest flagship SUV

Audi has unveiled the new Q9, its largest SUV yet and a new flagship model for the brand. The full-size luxury SUV introduces several firsts for Audi, including automatic doors, curved digital OLED rear lights and hands-free driving technology. Here are five key things to know about the new Audi Q9 .

1. Audi’s largest SUV

The Q9 is the largest production Audi to date, measuring 5.31 metres in length, 2.21 metres in width and 1.81 metres in height. It has a wheelbase of 3.14 metres, giving it a commanding road presence and a spacious interior. Audi will offer the SUV in advanced line and S line trims, with alloy wheel sizes ranging from 20 inches to 23 inches.

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2. Seven-seat interior

The new Q9 comes with a seven-seat configuration as standard, while buyers can also opt for a six-seat version with electrically adjustable individual seats in the second row. All three seats in the second row feature Isofix mounting points for child seats, and the third-row seats can be folded individually at the push of a button. Front sports seats can also be equipped with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

3. Automatic doors and a large sunroof

Audi is offering automatic doors for the first time on one of its production models. The doors feature obstacle detection and soft-close functionality, and they can be operated from inside the vehicle or remotely through the myAudi app. The SUV also gets the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to an Audi, with a glass area of more than 1.5 square metres. Higher variants add switchable transparency and integrated ambient lighting for the roof.

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4. New lighting features

The Q9 debuts Audi’s third-generation digital OLED rear lights with curved outer panels, which are designed to improve visibility from wider angles. The SUV also gets Digital Matrix LED headlights with a micro-LED module, advanced turn signals that can project a stylised indicator graphic onto the road at night, and additional lighting functions such as exit warnings and communication lights for added safety.

5. Engine and driving technology

At launch, the Q9 will be offered with a three-litre V6 diesel engine producing 299 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. A lower-output 245 bhp version will also be available in selected European markets. Both engines use MHEV plus mild-hybrid technology and are paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive. The SUV also introduces adaptive driving assistant plus, allowing hands-free driving on approved roads at speeds of up to 130 km/h in Germany, the US and Canada.

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