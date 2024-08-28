Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After having made rounds in the global markets for some time, the Audi Q8 facelift has just been launched in India. With this, the German manufacturer revisits the class of large, luxury SUVs powered by strong internal combustion engines (ICE). While electric vehicles have virtually taken over the Indian automotive market, Audi maintains that strong demand for these performance SUVs still exists within the country, and the carmaker looks to cement their beliefs by bringing in the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6 SUV at the ex-showroom price of ₹1.17 crore.
Audi is among quite a few other manufacturers who have identified similar demand demographics and are dedicated to catering to it despite the growing popularity of EVs. Manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have multiple large ICE-powered SUVs under their belts, some with mild-hybrid tech for added fuel efficiency. To that end, here is a comparison between the Audi Q8 facelift’s features and specs to those of one of its direct rivals, the Mercedes-Benz GLS.
The Q8 facelift is outfitted with a new set of MATRIX LEDs, and the driver can select from four different DRL settings. The front fascia is modified with a new single-frame grille with a 2D Audi emblem. The Q8 rides on 21-inch Graphite Gray alloys and features a panoramic sunroof and aluminum roof rails.
The GLS SUV comes fitted with Multibeam LED headlamps which offer varying light modes for cornering, country roads, poor weather conditions, and motorways. With the 2024 update, Mercedes-Benz gave the SUV a front grille and bumpers along with an updated rear lamp design with three horizontal LED elements. The car sits on 21-inch light alloys, bears illuminated running boards on either side, and receives a panoramic sliding sunroof.
The Audi Q8's dashboard and center console are adorned with screens for the cluster and infotainment. The driver is provided with a 12.3-inch completely digital instrument cluster that may be adjusted to meet their specific requirements. The upper portion of the centre console is effectively a dual-screen MMI configuration with haptic feedback, HVAC controls, and a navigation map, among other features.
The GLS is fitted with MBUX Entertainment interface, which features a dual-screen display housing for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. The interface brings in an adaptive voice assistant, integrated navigation, and smartphone multimedia connectivity with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear-seat passengers can remotely access MBUX multimedia through a 7.4-inch wireless tablet in addition to the two touchscreen displays behind the front seat headrests.
The Audi Q8 has adaptive dampers with three suspension modes: auto, comfort, and dynamic. The cabin is outfitted with leatherette seats, the front row of which is electronically adjustable and has four-way lumbar support. The driver only receives a memory function for their seat. The Q8 also includes four-zone climate control. The three-part rear row folds flat, increasing cargo space to a maximum of 1,755 litres.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS rides on variable air suspension with adaptive dampers and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The carmaker further offers an AIRMATIC package alongside an Off-Road Engineering Package for added drive potential. The GLS features seven seats in a 5+2 configuration. While drivers and passengers alike get a memory function for their seats, the front row exclusively gets adjustable four-way lumbar support along with ventilation and heating. Mercedes-Benz further offers a Rear Comfort Package Plus that provides the rear occupants with more comfortable headrests and an extended centre armrest with cupholders, storage, and charging outlets.
The Audi Q8 is available with a single engine option: a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. With a 48V mild-hybrid system, this petrol engine produces 340 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. With this, the Q8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered with the choice between two engine options, both of which are paired with a mild-hybrid system. The 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit is rated for 381 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The 3.0-litre diesel unit is able to generate 367 bhp of peak power output, while being rated for 750 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz says the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.
In terms of safety and driver assistance, the Audi Q8 facelift includes park assist with a 360-degree surround view camera and hold assist. Cruise control with a speed limiter is also incorporated, as are driver, passenger, and side airbags.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets multiple side and knee airbags and the 2024 model brings a suite of ADAS features, such as a parking aids with 360-degree camera. Additional driver aids include Active Stop-and-Go Assist and Blind Spot Assist.