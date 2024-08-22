Audi Q8 facelift SUV touches down in India, priced at …

The Audi Q8 has enjoyed a place of prominence in the product portfolio of the German luxury car maker. Not only because it is the flagship SUV but also because of its very sporty styling, confident drive and relatively luxurious cabin. These are the attributes Audi says it has improved further still in the Q8 facelift that was launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of ₹1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the latest Audi Q8 had been opened at ₹5 lakh earlier this month and while this specific version made its international appearance last year, its India launch is likely to come as a shot in the arm for the manufacturer which has also been betting big on its electric strategy. But while EVs or electric vehicles taking over Indian and global roads may be inevitable, Audi maintains there is a strong demand for powerful SUVs that don't just drive enormously well but look solid when just standing still.

As such, the latest Audi Q8 benefits from a big trapezoidal grille that gets a black colour scheme - complete with a 2D Audi logo, bigger air dams, an entirely new set of headlamps with MATRIX technology and an updated rear profile.

On the inside, the Q8 continues to hold on to typical Audi genetics. And that still is one of its core strengths. The layout has not been tinkered with much and the dual-screen setup bang in the middle - one for managing infotainment and the other for controlling air-conditioning functions - has been retained too. The quality of materials all around is typically top notch but then again, an Audi flagship absolutely has to maintain the standards. In terms of feature list though, the Q8 is now even better equipped. The list includes Bang and Olufsen-sourced music system, ventilated front seats, ADAS and ambient lighting system.

What engine is inside Audi Q8 SUV?

The Audi Q8 SUV is powered by a three-litre TFSI petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Power and torque figures stand at 340 bhp and 500 Nm, respectively. There is also a 48V mild-hybrid system at work to ensure slightly better fuel efficiency while improving control over emissions.

The Audi Q8 will renew its rivalry against some very, very formidable rivals in the Indian market like Mercedes GLS, BMW X7 and Volvo XC90. All of these models now also have to fend off against a rising bunch of battery-powered challengers as well.

