Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched India at 72.30 lakh. Check what's different

After the Audi Q7 Bold Edition and Q3 Bold Edition, Audi India has launched the Q5 Bold Edition in Indiafor the upcoming festive seasonat ₹72.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier the Audi Q7 Bold Edition was launched at ₹ ₹97.84 lakh while the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 sportback Bold Editon were launched at ₹ ₹54.65 lakh and ₹55.71 lakh respectively. Notably the Audi Q5 Bold Edition is available in limited units, however the number of units available are not yet revealed.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition boasts a ‘Black Styling Package’ that is aimed to enhance the SUV's look. The SUv gets high-gloss black accents on the grille, Audi emblems, window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails. The SUV comes in a choice of five colour options including Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green and Manhattan Gray.

Other notable changes

The Q5 Bold Edition is further equipped with features that are aimed at elevating comfort and convenience. It gets 19-inch Audi sport wheels and a suspension system with damper control along with LED headlamps and taillights and six drive modes.

Inside, the SUV offers a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with a gesture-controlled electric boot lid, park assist with a 360 degree camera, and a B&O Premium Sound System with 3D effects. Power front seats with driver memory, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and Audi Smartphone interface are also included in the package.

For a touch of personalization, the Ambient Lighting Package Plus offers a wide range of colours for both surface and contour lighting. The Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery with Piano black inlays are also available. Safety features of the Audi Q5 Bold Edition include eight airbags.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India highlights the Q5 Bold Edition's appeal to drivers seeking a unique combination of customization options and features. He points to the Audi Q5's consistent popularity within the brand's lineup, suggesting the Bold Edition will likely attract further interest.

