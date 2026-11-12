Audi Nuvolari confirmed for US market; deliveries to commence from H1 2028

German luxury automaker Audi has announced that 182 examples of its upcoming Nuvolari supercar will be allocated to the US market, following the model's debut at Monterey Car Week in August. The company has stated that bookings are open through authorised Audi dealerships across the US, with customer deliveries scheduled to commence in the first half of 2028. Production will be restricted to 499 units globally, making it a limited-run, exclusive addition to the brand's portfolio.

Audi’s Nuvolari supercar will reach the US in 2028, limited to 182 units locally and 499 globally. Its 987 hp hybrid powertrain features Formula 1-inspired technology and advanced aerodynamics

Most Powerful Audi Supercar

Positioned as the ultimate expression of Audi's performance capabilities, the Nuvolari is expected to deliver a maximum combined output of 987 hp from its hybrid powertrain. The setup pairs a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three axial-flux electric motors, comprising two units on the front axle and one at the rear. However, Audi has stated that the final power figures may change.

The V8 engine produces 789 hp between 9,000 rpm and 9,750 rpm, while the electric motors contribute an additional 198 hp. The company estimates that the supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed exceeding approximately 350 kmph, making it the most powerful and fastest production model in the company's history.

Formula 1-inspired technology

The Nuvolari incorporates several technologies influenced by Audi's involvement in Formula 1. Its hybrid powertrain, energy management system, brake-by-wire technology, active aerodynamics and launch control functions draw on the brand's motorsport experience. Additionally, the limited-run supercar gets Audi’s ceramic pro brake discs, which are claimed to dissipate 21 per cent more heat than conventional ceramic brakes. Their long-fibre construction is designed to maintain thermal stability and consistent braking performance during extreme deceleration.

Next-generation Quattro Predictive Ride

A key highlight of the Nuvolari is the debut of quattro predictive ride, Audi's latest development in all-wheel-drive technology. The system uses sensors and real-time vehicle modelling to assess road grip, steering inputs, acceleration and overall vehicle behaviour. It then proactively adjusts torque distribution, braking interventions and aerodynamic balance to improve stability and control. The system works alongside the electric front-axle drive units and a four-way adjustable suspension setup. The suspension can be configured for low- and high-speed conditions, while also allowing adjustments to compression and rebound. Audi says the combination is engineered to deliver greater precision, confidence and control across different driving conditions.

Audi Space Frame Architecture

The Nuvolari is built around an all-new Audi Space Frame architecture, complemented by a carbon-fibre exterior. The structure aims to balance high rigidity with reduced weight, with almost every exterior panel made from carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer using manufacturing techniques inspired by Formula 1. Its aerodynamic package includes a three-stage deployable rear wing, a Formula 1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS) and several active aerodynamic elements. Under conditions requiring maximum performance, the system can generate more than 400 kg of downforce.

Also Read : Audi A8 production officially ends; successor expected to launch before 2030

Customisation Options and Pricing

Audi will offer the Nuvolari with more than 50 gloss exterior paint shades and over 10 matte finishes. Buyers can also opt for bespoke Audi Exclusive exterior and interior configurations. An exposed carbon-fibre finish is among the available exterior choices, while 13 brake calliper colours provide further personalisation options.

The cabin will feature three Dinamica material options and 33 leather colour choices. Customers will also be able to select from 12 seatbelt colours and two switchgear finishes, allowing for a high degree of interior customisation. The 2028 Audi Nuvolari will carry a starting price of $700,000 in the US.

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