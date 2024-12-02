Audi to hike price in India soon. Check what your favourite luxury car will cost

German luxury carmaker Audi has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars sold in India. The auto giant will join other luxury carmakers to increase prices of their models. The latest price hike will be implemented from January next year. Before Audi, German luxury car giants like BMW and Mercedes Benz had also announced their decision to hike prices of its vehicles from the same date. Audi said prices of all cars in its India fleet will see an increase of about three per cent.

The latest price hike announced by Audi, along with BMW and Mercedes Benz, will be implemented to tackle rising input costs and transportation charges. While BMW had not offered any official reason, Mercedes-Benz had said the price hike has been necessitated by increased material costs, inflationary pressures, and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs. All three carmakers has said the price of their models will go up by three per cent.

On Monday (December 2), Audi issued a press statement which read, "This correction is essential for the company and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers." Audi sells popular luxury SUVs like the Q3, Q5 and Q7 among others in India besides luxury sedans like A4 and A6. The luxury carmaker also offers a range of electric cars including the likes of Q8 e-tron.

Audi expects sales to recover:

Audi has been facing supply chain challenges in the first half of the financial year which impacted its overall sales in India. However, the German auto giant expects its sales to grow by at least eight per cent in 2025. According to the carmaker, the luxury car segment has seen its growth tapered down after the highs of the previous three years. Between January and September this year, the segment grew around five per cent, down from over 30 per cent year-on-year witnessed in the last three years. "Still we believe that the luxury car industry will cross the 50,000 unit-mark this year, its highest ever annual sales mark ever," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

Audi launches Q7 facelift SUV

Last month, Audi launched the Q7 facelift SUV in India with prices starting at ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of this SUV is unlikely to be affected by the latest price hike. The Q7 is one of the best-selling models from the German auto giant. Audi has sold over 10,000 units of the Q7 in India so far. The new Q7 will be available in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. It comes with refreshed styling, new tech and a host of other upgrades.

