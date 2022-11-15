Audi logo gets digitalized makeover, gets a flatter 2D appearance

German luxury car manufacturer Audi becomes the latest auto brand to get a digital makeover for its logo. After Renault, Hyundai, BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen, Skoda, Peugeot and Kia, the German automaker has become the latest automobile brand to jump on the bandwagon, introducing a new 2D badge for its vehicles and branding logo. The automaker has revealed a new brand logo that is more digital-friendly and sharper than before. The four rings remain intact, but the overall styling has become much flatter.

Audi designer Andre Georgi claims that its new brand logo is significantly more modern than the previous one. He also said that the idea of a 2D and digital-friendly Audi logo dates back to 2016. He also said that the concept actually took off in 2020 as the automaker began to rethink its corporate identity. “Our philosophy is that every detail must convey a meaning or serve a purpose," said Georgi. “We want our quality to speak through the design and the product itself." he further added.

The new and flatter 2D Audi brand logo lacks any chrome. Instead, it opts for a high-contrast black-and-white look that comes with adding a 3D-like detailing. However, Audi has said that it will continue to allow customers to get the new brand logo in black, with revamped variation replacing the bright white with a dark grey colour theme. The automaker has also standardized the fonts of the brand logo. The automaker has dubbed the new styling as ‘Audi Type’. The automaker under the Volkswagen Group umbrella has said that the customers will see the 'Audi Type' lettering on the B-pillar of the new models and likely elsewhere throughout the vehicle.

Audi’s four-ringed logo is iconic at this point, beginning life as the result of four automakers merging in 1932 as Auto Union. This auto manufacturing company would later become Audi as we know it today.

