Audi RS Q8 teased ahead of launch on Feb 17. Here's what to expect

Audi is gearing up to launch its newest sport s SUV, the RS Q8 performance for the Indian market on February 17, 2025. The Audi RS Q8 Performance is getting an update after a hiatus of 5 years and will rival other modern high-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus S and Porsche Cayenne GTS. In anticipation of the launch, the brand has released several teasers of the SUV on its social media page.

Audi RS Q8: Exterior

The RS Q8 facelift showcases a more aggressive design compared to the standard Q8. Key enhancements include a new black grille featuring a 3D honeycomb pattern and carbon fibre accents on the front lip and air vents. Upgraded LED Matrix headlights and OLED tail lights enhance visibility. Additionally, the SUV is standardly equipped with 22-inch alloy wheels, with an option for 23-inch wheels.

Audi RS Q8: Interior

Inside, the RS Q8 Performance boasts a driver-focused cockpit. It features Sport Seats Plus for improved support and comfort that are upholstered in Race-Tex. The dual-screen centre console facilitates quick access to the RS drive modes, while a four-zone climate control system maintains a comfortable environment within the cabin. The driver's instrument cluster is also digital displaying crucial information to the driver.

Audi RS Q8: Technology

The new and upcoming RS Q8 facelift also includes several technological upgrades to improve the SUV's handling and stability. These include adaptive air suspension, active roll stabilisation, all-wheel steering and a Quattro sport differential that work together to reduce body roll and understeer.

Audi RS Q8: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine generating 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The Performance variant increases output to 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque compared to the standard RS Q8. Furthermore, a 48V mild-hybrid system contributes to enhanced acceleration. Overall, this configuration enables the RS Q8 Performance to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed exceeding 305 kmph.

