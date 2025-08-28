Audi India launches assured buyback program to strengthen festive season sales

Audi India’s dealership network has introduced a new Assured Buyback Program designed to make luxury car ownership more secure and accessible. The scheme, rolled out ahead of the festive season, promises customers guaranteed future value for their vehicles while offering additional financial flexibility.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, highlighted that the initiative is meant to enhance both confidence and convenience for buyers. “The joy of owning an Audi for our customers is also about peace of mind when it comes to value. With the Assured Buyback Program introduced by our dealer partners, customers get a transparent exit price along with simplified financing and insurance cover that bridges any value gap at the end of tenure. We believe this program will further enhance accessibility to luxury mobility in the festive season," he averred.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi e-tron GT 93.4 kWh 93.4 kWh 401 km 401 km ₹ 1.72 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi Q6 e-tron 100 kWh 100 kWh 625 km 625 km ₹ 1 - 1.10 Cr Alert Me When Launched Audi Q8 e-tron 114 kWh 114 kWh 582 km 582 km ₹ 1.15 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi Q5 Facelift 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 - 73 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 66.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i7 101.7 kWh 101.7 kWh 625 km 625 km ₹ 2.03 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2026 Audi Q3 breaks cover globally, gets sharper design and hybrid powertrain

How does the program work?

The Assured Buyback Program secures a pre-determined value for Audi vehicles at the end of the ownership tenure. Customers opting for a three-year plan with a maximum of 45,000 kilometres are assured 60 per cent of the car’s ex-showroom value. For those choosing a four-year plan with up to 60,000 kilometres, the buyback value stands at 50 per cent. This structure allows customers to plan their finances and reduces concerns over depreciation.

In addition, the program offers low-EMI balloon finance options towards the end of the tenure, subject to financier approval. This financing model provides greater affordability during ownership and ensures that customers have flexibility when it comes to upgrading their cars.

Which models are covered under the scheme?

The program is applicable across six Audi models, giving both sedan and SUV buyers an opportunity to participate. Customers purchasing the Audi A4, Q3, Q3 Sportback, A6, Q5 and Q7 can avail of the benefits. By covering a wide range of models, Audi dealerships are catering to both first-time luxury car buyers as well as existing owners looking to upgrade.

Also Read : Committed to strengthening our EV presence: Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India

Why does it matter to customers?

For many luxury car buyers, uncertainty around resale value often becomes a barrier to purchase. The Assured Buyback Program addresses this concern directly by guaranteeing an exit price, thereby eliminating guesswork and making long-term planning easier. Combined with simplified financing and insurance cover, the scheme ensures a hassle-free ownership experience from start to finish.

With the festive season traditionally being a strong period for automobile sales, Audi’s dealership initiative is expected to attract buyers seeking a balance between luxury and financial security. The program is also likely to appeal to younger professionals and families entering the luxury car market for the first time.

How to access the program?

Interested customers can approach their nearest Audi dealership for details or visit dealer websites to learn more about the Assured Buyback Program. Dealerships across India are already promoting the scheme, ensuring that festive season buyers have an added reason to consider stepping into the luxury mobility segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: