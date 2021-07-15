Audi India announces charging options for upcoming e-tron, e-tron Sportback EVs

Audi India on Thursday announced a range of charging options and benefits for its potential EV customers ahead of the launch of e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback EVs on July 22. All Audi EV customers will receive two charging options - an 11kW compact charger as well as an additional wall-box AC charger that will be set up at the customer's preferred location.

Additionally, Audi will also equip all its key dealerships in the country with a 50kW DC fast charger in a phased manner. The early bird customers of Audi EVs will be able to avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi dealership that is equipped with the charging facility. The dealers will also offer their charging facilities to all other brand electric vehicles at a cost.

To facilitate charging of EVs, the German luxury car manufacturer will also provide customers with a ready reference of all the charging stations compatible with the e-tron and e-tron Sportback EVs on the 'Chargers near me' section of the 'myAudiConnect’ app.

The application, also being made available on the Audi India official website, will suggest compatible chargers nearest to the driver's location so that they can drive to any destination with proper knowledge of charging infrastructure en route. Even other brand EV owners will be able to access Audi India's charging infrastructure and location search tool as the brand hopes to promote electric mobility in the country.

The Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback come with a unique in-segment charging ports on both sides of the vehicles. This allows flexibility in terms of parking and charging the vehicles. Audi India's Head Balbir Dhillon hopes that the charging solutions provided by the company will help make the experience of owning an EV joyful for the company's customers. "The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country," he added. "We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers."