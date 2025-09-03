Audi Concept C debuts in Milan, previews brand’s new clarity design

Audi has unveiled the Concept C study in Milan, presenting it as the first expression of a new design philosophy centred on “clarity." The German carmaker says the concept signals a shift towards radical simplicity in both exterior and interior design, marking a broader reset for the brand as it looks to sharpen its identity in a crowded premium market.

A shift towards radical simplicity

Audi is positioning its new design language as a deliberate counterpoint to the clutter of modern automotive design. Massimo Frascella, Audi’s Chief Creative Officer, describes the approach as “radical simplicity," where form is stripped back to its essentials. This, he argues, will make future models more timeless and emotionally resonant while using technology more selectively to improve customer experience.

Unlike the recent industry trend of loading cars with layers of screens and details, Audi claims it wants to “reduce to the essential," both inside and out. The Concept C previews interiors free from distractions, with technology that appears only when needed.

Concept C previews future models

The Concept C will also be shown at the IAA in Munich and is the first car to embody the new philosophy. Its most distinctive feature is a vertical design frame inspired by the Auto Union Type C racing car. The minimalist treatment embraces geometric clarity and bold visual identity without unnecessary redoing.

For Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, the Concept C is a link in the chain of revolutionary developments, from quattro all-wheel drive to lightweight materials in motorsports, that established the brand as cutting edge. The idea now is to extend that clarity of design across the portfolio, making it a principle for how the company is run.

Beyond design: a corporate reset

Audi’s design rethink comes alongside what it calls the “Audi Agenda," launched in 2023 to future-proof its business model. The company is investing around 8 billion Euro in German sites by 2029 and has agreed on measures with its Works Council to strengthen competitiveness.

By the end of 2025, Audi will have refreshed its core lineup with more than 20 new models, including replacements for the A6 and Q3 which were unveiled recently. Next year will bring a fully electric entry-level model from Ingolstadt, alongside new performance models. At the same time, Audi is preparing for its entry into Formula 1 in 2026, which it sees as both a marketing stage and a proving ground for new technologies.

