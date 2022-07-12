Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Audi A8 L To Launch In India Today. Check Expected Price And Features

Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features

The 2022 Audi A8 L is raring for its India launch and will look to play a strong game in the flagship luxury sedan space here.
By : Updated on : 12 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM
The Audi A8 L promises to be one of the most sporty looking luxury sedans in the country.

Audi A8 L is all set to be launched in India today - Tuesday. The flagship Audi A8 L sedan from the German luxury brand has been making enormous promises and is underlining its enhanced comfort and opulent quotient in the cabin - a key buying factor for those looking at investing into a sedan in this particular segment.

The Audi A8 L was opened for bookings on May 8 for an amount of 10 lakh and the company claims it has already received a strong response for the model. While most of what's new on the Audi A8 L has been kept under wraps, the company has already confirmed that the sedan now gets a Rear Relaxation package with recliner and foot massager. On the outside, the grille has been reworked and is now significantly bigger while there is a revised bumper too. The Germans have also confirmed that the rear profile of the A8 L will get OLED light signature while reworked LED Matrix headlight units, a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology, and numerous customization packages can also be expected.

Audi India has confirmed the A8 L gets OLED lights at the rear.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12 kmpl
₹1.58 - 1.59 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Being an Audi, expect the A8 L to also get the best that the brand has on offer in terms of in-car technologies and as such, a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, Audi digital cockpit, a high-end sound system and rear-seat entertainment package are also almost certain.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, had previously expressed his confidence at A8 L finding a special place in the garage of those looking for a fully-loaded luxury sedan. Expect the pricing structure of the Audi A8 L to start at around 1.50 crore as it comes via the import route and will renew its rivalry against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ, among others.

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Audi A8 L A8 A8 L Audi Audi India Balbir Singh Dhillon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS