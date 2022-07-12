Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi A8 L is all set to be launched in India today - Tuesday. The flagship Audi A8 L sedan from the German luxury brand has been making enormous promises and is underlining its enhanced comfort and opulent quotient in the cabin - a key buying factor for those looking at investing into a sedan in this particular segment.
The Audi A8 L was opened for bookings on May 8 for an amount of ₹10 lakh and the company claims it has already received a strong response for the model. While most of what's new on the Audi A8 L has been kept under wraps, the company has already confirmed that the sedan now gets a Rear Relaxation package with recliner and foot massager. On the outside, the grille has been reworked and is now significantly bigger while there is a revised bumper too. The Germans have also confirmed that the rear profile of the A8 L will get OLED light signature while reworked LED Matrix headlight units, a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology, and numerous customization packages can also be expected.
Being an Audi, expect the A8 L to also get the best that the brand has on offer in terms of in-car technologies and as such, a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, Audi digital cockpit, a high-end sound system and rear-seat entertainment package are also almost certain.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, had previously expressed his confidence at A8 L finding a special place in the garage of those looking for a fully-loaded luxury sedan. Expect the pricing structure of the Audi A8 L to start at around ₹1.50 crore as it comes via the import route and will renew its rivalry against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ, among others.