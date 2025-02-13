Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India

Audi India has silently pulled the plug on the A8 L luxury sedan and the RS5 Sportback from its lineup in India. Both models arrived in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs), which are also at the end of their respective lifecycles globally. The current-gen Audi A8 L was introduced in India in 2020 and last retailed for ₹1.63 crore. Meanwhile, the Audi RS5 Sportback has been on sale since 2021 and retailed at ₹1.13 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Audi A8 L

The fourth-generation Audi A8 L has been around globally since 2017. Audi launched the offering in India in 2020, following it up with the facelifted version in July 2022. The A8 L was impressive for what it offered including four and five-seater configurations, a comfortable rear seat experience, and the use of plush materials throughout.

The Audi A8 L received its last update in 2022 with the facelifted version going on sale with more tech and creature comforts

It was also big on tech with an adaptive air suspension, Matrix lights in the cabin, and an electrically adjustable rear seat with massage functions. Powering the A8 L was the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 turbo petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp, paired with an automatic transmission. The car was equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive sending power to all four wheels.

With the absence of the Audi A8 L, the luxury sedan segment now has only two offerings, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. You also get their electric equivalents, the i7 and EQS respectively. That said, the next generation Audi A8 is expected to go all-electric but the model is still some time away from launch.

The highly stylish Audi RS5 Sportback was equally practical with a usable second row and boot, while a powerful twin-turbo engine sat under the hood

Audi RS5 Sportback

One of the hottest four-door sedans on sale in the country, the Audi RS5 Sportback blended performance with practicality in a stellar package. The sloping coupe roofline brought high styling, while the bumpers and wheels were beefed up on the offering. The performance sedan was powered by the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine tuned for 444 bhp and sent power to all four wheels with Quattro in place. That said, fans of the A5 family will be able to get their hands on the Audi S5, which remains on sale in India. Much like the A8, the RS5 Sportback is also at the end of its lifecycle.

Audi has already introduced the new-generation S5 globally and the RS5 is expected to join the lineup soon. Based on the new-gen Audi A5, which steps into the shoes of the now discontinued A4 sedan, the new A5 family will continue to be powered by an internal combustion engine, whereas the next-gen A4 will be all-electric.

While Audi’s lineup is now leaner with the absence of two models, the automaker is gearing up to introduce the RS Q8 facelift on February 17 in India bringing the performance SUV in a new avatar. Make sure to catch all the updates from the launch here.

