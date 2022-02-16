HT Auto
Home Cars Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid power with 571 hp

Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid power with 571 hp

The Audi A8 is offered with three hybrid engines, including the 462 hp plug-in unit capable of traveling up to 61 km with zero emissions.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 01:22 PM
The Audi A8 is offered with three hybrid engines, including the 462 hp plug-in unit capable of traveling up to 61 km with zero emissions.
The Audi A8 is offered with three hybrid engines, including the 462 hp plug-in unit capable of traveling up to 61 km with zero emissions.

Audi has introduced the facelift version of its A8 sedan with hybrid powertrain. The fourth generation Audi A8 is the first from the German carmaker to get 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology, besides other updates.

The 2022 Audi A8 in the standard body version measures 5.19 meters in length, 1.94 in width, 1.47 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 3 meters.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.58 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 54.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi S5 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi S5 Sportback
2994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 80.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The long wheelbase A8 L model is 5.32 meters long.

The new Audi A8 comes with host of changes on the outside. The design is now much sharper than before. These include a wider single frame front grille with three-dimensional chrome inserts, redesigned air intakes, lower roofline, and large wheel arches.

The new Audi A8 also gets new set of LED digital Matrix headlamps. For the first time, the Audi A8 has optional Digital Matrix LED headlights - launched with the Audi e-tron Sportback zero-emission model. It consists of a chip equipped with about 1.3 million micro-mirrors capable of changing orientation up to 5 thousand times every second.

On the inside, the A8 gets a host of updates. These include LED ambient lighting, seats with massage functionality, two new 10.1-inch monitors for passengers seating in the second row, a rear central control unit with remote control, a 5.7-inch OLED screen, including the temperature of the air conditioning and more.

The 2022 Audi A8 gets over 40 driving assistance systems, including the parking pilot which allows to park the vehicle remotely through the MyAudi app. The sedan also gets Audi pre sense 360-degree system, which works in synergy with the active suspension, is able to lift the car up to 8 cms in the event of a risk of side impact.

The cabin of the Audi A8 facelift also comes with several changes which include LED ambient lighting, seats with massage functionality and entertainment screens for the second-row passengers.
The cabin of the Audi A8 facelift also comes with several changes which include LED ambient lighting, seats with massage functionality and entertainment screens for the second-row passengers.

The biggest change comes under the hood. Audi is offering the new A8 with three hybrid powertrain modes combined with eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The 3.0-litre Tdi quattro tiptronic model with the V6 turbodiesel unit comes with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology. The engine can generate output of 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The output goes up to 571 hp with the V8 turbocharger unit. The Audi A8 plug-in hybrid has a total power of 462 hp - 13 hp more than the previous generation - and a torque of 700 Nm. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery allows the A8 to travel with zero emissions up to 61 kms at a speed not exceeding 135 kmph. The battery can be recharged at a maximum power of 7.4 kW in alternating current (AC). By drawing energy from an industrial type socket (230V and 32A), it is possible to fully recharge the car in 2.5 hours.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 01:22 PM IST
TAGS: Audi A8 Audi A8 Audi A8 L 2022 Audi A8 Audi A8 hybrid Audi A8 plug-in hybrid Audi A8 facelift
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city