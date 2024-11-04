Attention Batman fans! Full-scale Batmobile replica on sale for first-time ever

Who hasn't watched the epic Christopher Nolan-directed The Dark Knight Trilogy and wished the Batmobile was real and in their garage? Guess what, it is absolutely real and 10 lucky owners can actually bring a full-size replica of the iconic Tumbler Batmobile that Batman drives around in to kill the bad guys from.

Tumbler Batmobile replica is a full-scale, fully-functional vehicle with only 10 units up for grabs. At $2.99 million each, you may have to own Wayne

Warner Bros. Discovery and Relevance International recently announced that for the first-time ever, the officially-sanctiOned full-size replica of the Tumbler Batmobile will be offered on sale. One of the most recognizable vehicles in pop culture, the Tumbler will jump out of screens and can be parked straight into your garage. While not street legal, a press statement informs that each of the full-scale replicas are entirely functional. Built by Action Vehicle Engineering, only 10 units are up for grabs and each is priced at a whopping $2.99 million.

Tumbler Batmobile, an epic replica for an epic fan

Sitting inside this full-size replica of Tumbler Batmobile promises to bring you the view that Batman has as he cruises through Gotham City.

Each replica of the Tumbler Batmobile may be as pricey as a Bugatti Cheyron or four times the price of a Ferrari SF90 Spider. But each replica is also a part of cinematic and automotive history.

Available exclusively via The Wayne Enterprises Experience luxury brand ecosystem, each unit of the Tumbler Batmobile has custom-built interiors and sports a unique number, apart from a plethora of customisable options.

The Tumbler Batmobile gets a Black exterior paint scheme and weighs around 2,500 kilos. All four wheels get power disc brakes while under its hood is a ginormous 6.2-litre motor producing 517 bhp and offering 658 Nm of torque. A GM 4L85E transmission with paddle shifters has also been incorporated while there is also jet-flame simulation but minus any flames.

Available in a left-hand-drive version only, the Tumbler Batmobile also boasts of digital-performance dashboard, air-conditioning and five-point race-car seats.

Much like what is shown in the movies, the Tumbler Batmobile is a two-seater mean machine, complete with flap actuators and one-way mirrored glass screens.

Now while obviously super expensive and super exclusive, the Tumbler Batmobile full-scale replica - in its fully-functional form - comes as an epic collectors item and is likely to find a place of prominence in an ultra elite garage. Your turn, Joker!

