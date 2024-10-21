Copyright © HT Media Limited
At 64 lakhs, latest Kia Carnival may not be for you. So who's it for then?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM
Kia India officials pose next to the latest Carnival MPV at its launch event in New Delhi.

Are you a businessman, politician, Bollywood personality or an acclaimed sportsperson? If not, Kia India knows you may not be the direct target audience of the recently-launched Kia Carnival Limousine+. At 64 lakhs (before taxes), the fully-loaded Carnival is aimed squarely at an elite clientele that is likely to be driven around and does not mind paying big bucks for an MPV that is big on comfort, features as well as price tag.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival was launched earlier this month and comes in a single, packed-to-the-brim variant via the SKD or semi-knocked-down route. It has grown in proportions and now claims to offer even more space than before. On the inside, it has a 2+2+3 seat layout with a recline function on the two seats in the middle. There is three-row automatic climate control, window blinds, seat heating and cooling, 12-speaker Bose sound system and button-operated sliding doors, all tailor-made to cater to the needs of someone who is likely to work on the move.

Company officials claim that the response for the Carnival over the past three weeks has been strong and while booking figures have not yet been shared, it is highlighted that there have hardly been any cancellation in bookings post the price launch.

Playing in its own league?

The return of the Kia Carnival is significant for Indian automotive market and while the Korean company knows it is hardly the volume driver, the vehicle also doesn't really have a direct rival. The mass-market segment has the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion while the more premium Innova Crysta continues to rule the segment that is priced between 25 lakhs and 30 lakhs.

The atrociously luxurious Toyota Vellfire ( 1.20 crore) is a superb option but is significantly more expensive than even the new Carnival. As such, there is really no direct rivalry that the Carnival has to contend with. And this may be exactly what Kia is banking on.

With a 2.2-litre diesel motor under the hood that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Kia Carnival also claims to be a capable vehicle to drive. But with a dedicated focus on catering to potential customers accustomed to being driven around by a chauffeur, here is an MPV that could slot itself into a sweet spot thus far unexplored.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM IST
