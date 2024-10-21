HT Auto
At 64 lakhs, latest Kia Carnival may not be for you. So who's it for then?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM
Kia Carnival is targeting an elite customer base that may be accustomed to being driven around by a chauffeur. Little wonder then that it comes in a s
Kia Carnival
The 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine has arrived in India through the Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) route and is being offered at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.9 lakhs. The bookings for the Carnival had been opened prior to the launch and the luxury MPV gathered close to 2,800 bookings in the period.
The new generation Carnival is being offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The Carnival now gets a significantly larger interior and comes with a seven seater configuration.
At the rear of the Kia Carnival is an all LED L-shaped tail-lamp which is connected by a light bar. The tailgate is electrically-powered and gets smart opening functionality.
At the front are L-shaped LED headlamps just like what's at the rear, paired with LED daytime running lamps as well. There are four projector LED setups in each headlamp to illuminate the road ahead. The headlamp wraps around to the fenders and also extends to the other side making an almost connected headlamp look as well.
The wheels are diamond cut and also get an all new design in black and chrome finish. They measure 18-inches in size and get a 235/60 section. The overall wheelbase of the 2024 Carnival is 3090 mm this time.
At the front of the vehicle is a ‘Tiger Nose’ grille with a chrome lining along the bottom and sides. Overall, the luxury limo is over 5 metres in length. It is offered in two colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and Fusion Black only.
The interior gets dual-tone treatment with options for colours such as Navy with Misty Gray and Tuscan with Umber. There are multiple conveniences on offer in the new Carnival's cabin including two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and driver's info, a dual sunroof and much more.
The last row seats three and all three seats get a head rest, 3-point seat belts and air-conditioning vents. The last row seats include a 60:40 split functionality as well. Two seats at the rear get ISOFIX child seat mounting options also.
The second row features two luxurious captain seats which can be folded to get access to the last row. These captain seats get leg support, massaging, heating, and ventilation. In the second row the AC vents on the roof also get a temperature control option.
The steering wheel is a 4-spoke one and the front of the car gets dual zone climate control systems. The car comes with ADAS functionality, 12 speakers by Bose and electronically powered front seats.
Kia India officials pose next to the latest Carnival MPV at its launch event in New Delhi.
Are you a businessman, politician, Bollywood personality or an acclaimed sportsperson? If not, Kia India knows you may not be the direct target audience of the recently-launched Kia Carnival Limousine+. At 64 lakhs (before taxes), the fully-loaded Carnival is aimed squarely at an elite clientele that is likely to be driven around and does not mind paying big bucks for an MPV that is big on comfort, features as well as price tag.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival was launched earlier this month and comes in a single, packed-to-the-brim variant via the SKD or semi-knocked-down route. It has grown in proportions and now claims to offer even more space than before. On the inside, it has a 2+2+3 seat layout with a recline function on the two seats in the middle. There is three-row automatic climate control, window blinds, seat heating and cooling, 12-speaker Bose sound system and button-operated sliding doors, all tailor-made to cater to the needs of someone who is likely to work on the move.

Company officials claim that the response for the Carnival over the past three weeks has been strong and while booking figures have not yet been shared, it is highlighted that there have hardly been any cancellation in bookings post the price launch.

Playing in its own league?

The return of the Kia Carnival is significant for Indian automotive market and while the Korean company knows it is hardly the volume driver, the vehicle also doesn't really have a direct rival. The mass-market segment has the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion while the more premium Innova Crysta continues to rule the segment that is priced between 25 lakhs and 30 lakhs.

The atrociously luxurious Toyota Vellfire ( 1.20 crore) is a superb option but is significantly more expensive than even the new Carnival. As such, there is really no direct rivalry that the Carnival has to contend with. And this may be exactly what Kia is banking on.

With a 2.2-litre diesel motor under the hood that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Kia Carnival also claims to be a capable vehicle to drive. But with a dedicated focus on catering to potential customers accustomed to being driven around by a chauffeur, here is an MPV that could slot itself into a sweet spot thus far unexplored.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2024, 08:40 AM IST

