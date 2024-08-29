Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India at Rs…

The British supercar maker, Aston Martin has launched the Vantage V8 in India at a starting price of ₹3.99 crore. Customers of the Aston Martin Vantage can further add on customisation options.

The deliveries of the new supercar will begin from the fourth quarter of 2024. Besides the Vantage, Aston Martin also showcased the Vantage GT3 Challenger, which will be used in endurance racing such as in IMSA.

Aston Martin Vantage: Spec upgrades

The new Aston Martin Vantage features an aluminium body structure and continues to be offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive. Aston Martin engineers have worked to make the Vantage perfectly balanced in weight distribution, reaching an ideal 50:50 weight distribution.

It comes fitted with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear differential, riding on 21-inch alloys fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, too, for enhanced stopping power.

Under the hood, the Aston Martin Vantage gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now making 656 bhp with 800 Nm of torque compared to 503 bhp and 685 Nm in the old model. This gain in power sees the new Vantage do its sprint from 0-100 kmph in a scant 3.5 seconds while its top speed has been electronically pegged at 325 kmph, making this the quickest Vantage till date. The V8 is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Aston Martin Vantage: Tweaked fascia with updated interior

The new Aston Martin Vantage takes its exterior design cue from its larger sibling, the Aston Martin DB12, with a bold and more muscular profile. There are prominent 21-inch wheels, a large assertive grille, and rear designs that mirror the latest generation of Aston Martins.

Inside, the Aston Martin Vantage brings an all-new interior architecture, along with the brand's latest infotainment system, first seen in the DB12. The cabin is swathed in haircell leather, and a Sports steering wheel and powered eight way adjustable Sports Plus seats come as standard.

The Aston Martin Vantage further gets the Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker system. It also has a full suite of ADAS-Advanced Driver Assistance Systems-that deploys autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring among others. The Vantage also gets a 360-degree surround view camera.

