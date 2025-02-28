Aston Martin Vanquish to launch in India on March 22

Aston Martin Vanquish is all-set to launch in the Indian market. The launch is slated to happen on March 22. Aston Martin revealed the new flagship last year in September in the global market and they will build only build 1,000 units in a year. 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish uses a bespoke chassis, carbon fibre bodywork, luxurious new interior and a V12 engine.

What powers the Aston Martin Vanquish?

The latest iteration of Aston Martin's flagship model is equipped with a twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. This engine generates a maximum power output of 823 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 1,000 Nm. Featuring a new 5.2-litre configuration, the Vanquish achieves an impressive top speed of 344 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds. Power is transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed transmission sourced from ZF.

What is the top speed of the Aston Martin Vanquish?

The top speed of the Aston Martin Vanquish is 344 kmph.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is confirmed to receive an updated version of the twin-turbocharged V12 engine from the DBS 770 Ultimate, and this unit promises to produce 824 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. (Aston Martin )

What is the hardware on the Aston Martin Vanquish?

Similar to its counterparts, the DB12 and Vantage, the Vanquish features a bonded aluminium body structure, complemented by a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. Furthermore, the underbody stiffening elements contribute to a 75 per cent enhancement in lateral stiffness compared to Aston Martin's former flagship model, the DBS 770 Ultimate.

Also Read : Aston Martin plans India expansion over market potential for super luxury cars )

The wheelbase is now 80 mm longer and the chassis has received a stiffer engine cross brace to provide greater torsional rigidity and lateral stiffness between the front suspension towers. So, the stiffness has been increased over the Bilstein DTX dampers which are new for the Vanquish with a specific calibration. The chassis roll stiffness has been increased with larger diameter anti-roll bars (ARB).

There are matrix LED headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lamps. There are panoramic sunroof that comes with 6 per cent light transmission and uses a low-e coating to protect occupants from harmful UV-A and B rays. There is a fully digital 10.25-inch driver's display along with a 10.25-touchscreen infotainment system with full connectivity.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: