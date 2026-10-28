Aston Martin Valhalla Spider debuts as brand’s quickest open-cockpit supercar

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valhalla Spider, an open-cockpit version of its mid-engined hybrid supercar that can reach a top speed of 350 km/h. The new model retains the Valhalla Coupe’s 1,079 PS plug-in hybrid powertrain and active aerodynamic systems, while introducing changes to manage airflow and maintain stability with the roof removed.

The Valhalla Spider is the British automaker’s first mid-engined open-cockpit production supercar. It will make its global debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend.

Two roof options

The Valhalla Spider comes with a removable black fabric roof that can be stored when not required. With this roof fitted, the car can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h. Buyers can also choose an optional carbon fibre hardtop, which allows the supercar to reach its electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h.

Aston Martin says the Spider can achieve its maximum speed even with the roof removed, making it the fastest open-cockpit model in the brand’s history.

To improve comfort during roof-off driving, the supercar gets a detachable wind deflector that directs airflow away from occupants while maintaining cooling air supply to the engine. Its air intake snorkel has also been redesigned and sits 35 mm taller than the Coupe’s. The deflector folds into three sections and can be stored in new 15-litre compartments in the sills.

Hybrid powertrain remains unchanged

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 828 PS, supported by three electric motors and a high-performance battery. The combined output stands at 1,079 PS and 1,100 Nm of torque.

Two electric motors power the front axle, enabling electric torque vectoring, while the third works alongside the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to assist the V8 in driving the rear wheels. An integrated vehicle dynamics control system coordinates the powertrain, suspension, brakes, steering and aerodynamics.

Active aerodynamic components at the front and rear adjust downforce according to driving conditions. With the roof fitted, the car can generate more than 600 kg of downforce.

Chassis and cabin changes

The Spider uses the Coupe’s carbon fibre structure, developed with Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the consulting arm of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team. Revised aerodynamic and electronic stability control calibrations account for the different airflow conditions.

A new carbon fibre Touring Seat is standard, while buyers can retain the Coupe’s original carbon fibre seat at no additional cost. The Spider also features frameless carbon fibre dihedral doors with revised mechanisms for smoother operation.

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark said, “Valhalla Spider builds on those impressive 'firsts', preserving the aesthetic beauty and dynamic bandwidth of Valhalla Coupe while introducing the expanded opportunities for enjoyment and engagement that can only be found in an open-cockpit supercar. High speed or low speed. Rain or shine. Roof on or roof off. Road or track. Valhalla Spider ticks every box."

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