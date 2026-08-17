Aston Martin Valen unveiled as most powerful front-engined supercar, gets 5.2L twin-turbo V12

British luxury automaker Aston Martin has unveiled the Valen, its most powerful front-engined production car in the British marque’s 113-year history. The Valen name is derived from the Latin word ‘valens’, which refers to strength and power. Additionally, it continues Aston Martin’s tradition of using ‘V’ names for its limited-production special models. The project was developed through Q by Aston Martin, the brand’s bespoke personalisation division responsible for models such as the Valour, Valiant and DBR22. The programme also benefited from the expertise of Aston Martin’s newly established Special Vehicle Operations department.

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valen, its most powerful front-engined V12, featuring 838 bhp, 1,000 Nm, lightweight construction, aggressive styling and bespoke personalisation options

Aston Martin Valen: Powertrain

The Aston Martin Valen features a full carbon-fibre body and is powered by a 5.2L twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 838 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque from as low as 2,500 rpm, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission featuring revised shift strategies derived from Aston Martin’s Vantage GT4 racing programme. The gearbox delivers quicker shifts across all drive modes, helping reduce the 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time to 3.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 344.4 kmph.

Aston Martin has equipped the Valen with three performance-oriented driving modes: Sport, Sport+ and Track. Each mode alters the car’s throttle response and dynamic characteristics. Sport and Sport+ use a shorter throttle map for a more immediate response, while Track mode provides a longer, progressive throttle delivery to offer precision during high-speed driving.

Weight reduction has been another key focus of the programme. The Valen is up to 110 kg lighter than the standard V12 platform, with extensive use of carbon fibre, aluminium, titanium and magnesium. An optional lightweight package further reduces mass by 16.9 kg through the use of machined aluminium suspension components and titanium chassis bolts.

New lightweight magnesium wheels are fitted as standard to reduce unsprung mass and improve steering response, wheel control and ride refinement. They are paired with bespoke Pirelli P Zero R tyres, while P Zero Winter 2 tyres are also available. Moreover, the Valen features a solid-mounted rear subframe, model-specific springs and helper springs, as well as Bilstein DTX semi-active dampers. Braking duties are fulfilled by 410 mm front and 360 mm rear carbon-ceramic brakes.

Aston Martin Valen: Exhaust System

A new lightweight titanium exhaust system has been developed specifically for the Valen. It incorporates compact micro-mufflers to meet homologation requirements while reducing weight and enhancing the V12 soundtrack. In addition, the quad exhaust layout features two upper and two lower outlets. The upper outlets remain open at all times, while the lower outlets are electronically controlled according to the selected drive mode.

Aston Martin has also tuned the exhaust note to emphasise higher-frequency sounds and reduce lower-frequency tones. The system is designed to build progressively towards a louder and more dramatic crescendo at higher engine speeds.

Aston Martin Valen: Design

The Valen represents a more radical interpretation of Aston Martin’s traditional front-engined sports car design. Its exterior features sharper surfacing, a more aggressive stance and aerodynamic elements intended to emphasise its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration.

At the front, deeply recessed slimline headlamps sit beneath the sharply defined leading edge of the bonnet. These elements are combined with an angular radiator opening, geometric mesh grille and prominent front splitter.

The bonnet features a central vent, while the traditional Aston Martin side strake has been redesigned and incorporated into a larger functional air vent. The vent extracts air from the wheel arches before directing it along the car’s flanks. The sharpened side treatment extends across much of the doors before merging into the wide rear haunches.

The lower body features stepped side sills that create a narrow waistline between the pronounced front and rear sections. Saw-tooth vortex generators at the rear of the sills help manage airflow underneath the car, reducing lift and generating additional downforce.

At the rear, Aston Martin has replaced the conventional rear window and boot lid with a solid tailgate. An integrated aerodynamic wing forms part of the upper tailgate, while the rear section provides 170 litres of luggage capacity. A Touring Pack with bespoke luggage is also available.

A full-width rear light bar sits beneath the raised tail section, which doubles as a Gurney flap to generate downforce without the need for a large fixed motorsport-style wing. A perforated panel below the light bar extracts heat from the exhaust area, while the raised tailpipes sit above the rear diffuser.

The show car is finished in Q by Aston Martin’s Satin Andromeda Red paint, which combines red, copper and golden tones with blue undertones that change depending on the lighting conditions. Customers can also specify a fully exposed carbon-fibre body, with options for different tints and satin or gloss finishes.

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Aston Martin Valen: Interior and Personalisation

On the inside, the Valen follows a minimalist, lightweight design philosophy. A slim centre console uses advanced 3D-printed components and incorporates the performance-focused switchgear introduced on the Valhalla. Its driver-oriented design creates a more focused cockpit and reinforces the connection between the driver and the car.

Customers can choose between newly developed Sports Plus seats, which prioritise a combination of support and long-distance comfort, and lightweight carbon-fibre performance seats designed for more focused driving.

A range of interior trim combinations is offered, starting with either Semi-Aniline Leather and Alcantara or a full Semi-Aniline Leather configuration. Customers can then choose from five material layouts: Monotone, Duotone, Light Duotone, Tritone and Driver Focused.

The cabin also incorporates extensive use of 3D-printed components. Their perforated designs reference the exterior cooling elements while helping create a lighter visual appearance. The centre touchscreen is positioned at a more reclined angle to complement the simplified dashboard design.

A new range of anodised finishes and detailing options further expands the scope for personalisation through Q by Aston Martin. As a result, the Valen combines extreme performance and bespoke craftsmanship with a high degree of individualisation, reinforcing its position as one of the marque’s most exclusive V12 specials.

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