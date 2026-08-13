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Aston Martin unveils three bespoke DB12 S editions inspired by 1952 DB2 models

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2026, 08:57 am
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  • Aston Martin will debut three bespoke DB12 S Coupes at Monterey Car Week 2026, honoring classic DB2 race cars. Named VMF 63, VMF 64, and VMF 65, they feature unique paint accents and modern design elements inspired by their historical counterparts.

Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” edition
Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” editions draw inspiration from the brand’s 1951 DB2 racing cars for Pebble Beach’s 75th anniversary.
Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” edition
Aston Martin’s three DB12 S “VMF” editions draw inspiration from the brand’s 1951 DB2 racing cars for Pebble Beach’s 75th anniversary.
Aston Martin DB12
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Aston Martin will mark the 75th Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance with three one-off DB12 S Coupes at Monterey Car Week 2026. Created by the brand’s Q bespoke division, the cars pay tribute to three Aston Martin DB2 race cars that competed under the “VMF" registration series in the early 1950s.

The new editions are named VMF 63, VMF 64 and VMF 65. Each uses Carbon Black paintwork but receives a different accent colour: Rosso Red, Speed Yellow or Ellwood Blue.

Also Read : Aston Martin reveals Dreadnought, a V12-powered SUV you'll never drive

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Historic design inspiration

Their design takes cues from three DB2 race cars fielded by Aston Martin in 1951. Those cars had been built in 1950 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans races before continuing to compete for both the factory team and private entrants during the early part of the decade.

Q by Aston Martin has added several period-inspired details to distinguish the modern cars. These include painted grille vanes, “75" fender roundel graphics, painted carbon-fibre side strakes, a carbon-fibre Aeroblade and a DB2 foil overlay at the rear.

Aston Martin DB2
The original Aston Martin DB2 race car that inspired the new DB12 S “VMF” tribute editions unveiled for Monterey Car Week 2026.
Aston Martin DB2
The original Aston Martin DB2 race car that inspired the new DB12 S “VMF” tribute editions unveiled for Monterey Car Week 2026.

The same theme continues inside. Colour-matched stitching, DB2 silhouette embroidery on the front seatbacks and “75" graphics on the rear seats form part of the cabin changes. Painted start/stop controls and paddle-shifter tips are also fitted, while bespoke sill plaques reference the historic DB2.

Vittorio Gabba, Head of Q at Aston Martin, said, “Being given the opportunity to create something bespoke for this incredibly special occasion has been a real honour for the team. I hope and believe these very special models are a fitting tribute to what has become one of the largest automotive occasions."

Also Read : Aston Martin Vanquish 25 breaks cover to celebrate 25 years of the flagship grand tourer

Monterey programme

Aston Martin’s activities extend beyond the three DB12 S cars. Its Monterey Car Week schedule begins on Wednesday, 12 August, with Astons On The Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea, organised with the Aston Martin Owners Club. The gathering will feature historic and contemporary Aston Martin models and support the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

The brand will also return to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Quail Lodge & Golf Club on Friday, 14 August. At The House of Aston Martin, visitors will find models including the Valhalla, DB12 S, Vantage S and DBX S, alongside a heritage DB2.

Another Q creation, the limited-run Vanquish 25 Special Edition, will also make an appearance. It commemorates 25 years since the original V12 Vanquish and combines its design influences with modern hand-finished detailing.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2026, 08:57 am IST

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