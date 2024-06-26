HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Aston Martin To Start Delivery Of Alonso Inspired Race Car Valiant In Q4 2024

Aston Martin to start delivery of Alonso-inspired race car Valiant in Q4 2024

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 07:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aston Martin will produce only 38 units of the Valiant, a vehicle designed by the company's team alongside Formula One driver and two-time world champ
...
Aston Martin
Aston Martin will produce only 38 units of the Valiant, a vehicle designed by the company's team alongside Formula One driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin will produce only 38 units of the Valiant, a vehicle designed by the company's team alongside Formula One driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Aston Martin announced the debut of its new limited edition sportscar Valiant on Wednesday and said deliveries would start in the fourth quarter, as the British carmaker aims to revive falling sales and become cash flow positive.

The company will produce only 38 units of the Valiant, a vehicle designed by the Aston Martin team alongside Formula One driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The retail price of the Valiant is about 2 million pounds ($2.54 million), excluding tax in the UK, a source close to the company told Reuters.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.99 Cr
Compare
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
Engine Icon3855.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Db12 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB12
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.59 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Engine Icon5204.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
McLaren GT
Engine Icon3994.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.72 Cr
Compare

All the units have been pre-sold, according to the company.

Aston Martin has stopped manufacturing old models ahead of the ramp-up in production of fresh models that are expected to drive revenue and profit growth at the loss-making firm starting from the second half.

Over the past few years, Chairman and top shareholder Lawrence Stroll has revamped the British brand's lineup of sportscars with new models and embarked on several recapitalisations, including a rights issue that made Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund a major shareholder in 2022.

Valiant joins the ranks of Valkyrie, which starts at a price of 2 million pounds, and Vantage and the upcoming mid-engine supercar Valhalla as collectable specials. The company did not disclose the price that Valiant would retail at.

The second half of 2024 will be a real test for the company and its ability to increase production after having hit certain bumps in the past.

It faced production issues for the DB12 in November as well as delays in shipments and elevated costs of delivering the limited-edition Valkyrie over the past couple of years.

Alonso is one of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team's drivers, alongside Stroll's son, Lance. Aston Martin Racing and Aston Martin Lagonda are distinct entities.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 07:39 AM IST
TAGS: DB12 Vantage car racing race car Luxury car Aston Martin

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.