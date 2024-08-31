HT Auto
Aston Martin plans India expansion over market potential for super luxury cars

By: PTI
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2024, 08:13 AM
Aston Martin launched its Vantage model in India at ₹3.99 crore, with plans for simultaneous global launches.
Aston Martin Vantage
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage has just been launched in India and the British supercar maker rolls it in at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 crore. 
Deliveries of the new supercar will commence from the fourth quarter of 2024 and customers are able to stack customisation options on top of the ex-showroom price. 
A closer look at the engine bay of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage reveals the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that now makes 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. With approximately a 153 bhp boost in power from the outgoing model, the Vantage sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. 
The 2024 Vantage is fitted with new matrix LED headlamps with 18 vertical segments and a new DRL design. 
The new Aston Martin Vantage continues in its traditional rear-wheel drive fashion and is built with an aluminium body structure. The supercar comes perfectly balanced with the ideal 50:50 weight distribution.  
The cabin of the new Vantage is dressed up in hand-stitched Bridge of Weir leather hide and features the latest 10.25-inch infotainment system from Aston Martin. 
The 2024 Vantage comes fitted with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear limited-slip differential. The supercar rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes take up stopping duties.  
The new Vantage comes with a broader rear bumper and the overall rear end design stays in line with the current Aston Martin design language. The Vantage further gets a larger, quad exhaust tailpipe setup. 
Aston Martin launched the new Vantage in India at a starting price of ₹3.99 crore, and the British supercar maker is planning to bring further new models to the country, having observed a growing demand for super luxury cars.
The company, which on Thursday launched its all-new Vantage model in India priced at 3.99 crore, plans to continue to bring models to the country simultaneously with the global launch.

"India is a very important and a promising market and hence you would see that they (Aston Martin) are launching all the models which are available globally in India as well," Aston Martin New Delhi Vice President - Operations, Anand told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch.

Aston Martin New Delhi is the official importer of Aston Martin cars to India.

"Next week, on September 2, we are launching (globally) our V12 flagship, which is going to be under wraps on what it is going to be called... And for the first time, that car will also be available immediately for the Indian market as well," Anand said.

He further said the Indian market is seeing a potential growth of close to about 35 to 40 per cent over the last two years, especially in the super luxury market that Aston Martin is present in.

The company sells a range of models from Vantage to SUV DBX priced between 3.99 crore and 4.99 crore in India.

"Aston Martin New Delhi is growing upwards of 90 per cent over last year's numbers," Anand said without sharing absolute numbers citing restrictions due to the company's global policy.

Commenting on network expansion, he said, "Currently we have one showroom in Delhi and we're opening one more in Bangalore towards the end of next year.... We're going one step at a time." Anand further said, "We understand that the southern market is a very important market in India itself.

The automotive space, especially the super luxury sports car market, is growing in the south and faster than the North."

In some aspects, he said, "We are getting beautiful traction from tier two and tier three cities, which is a great significance even for us to notice and hence we're starting with Bangalore."

Explaining the reasons behind the growth of the super luxury car market in India, he said the country's economy and the automotive market has been growing over the last three years.

"Post COVID, we've seen numerous changes in the Indian market. We have actually seen a shift towards the super luxury segment of things. I think the whole economy also started shifting upwards," he added.

The acceptance of super luxury in India has grown over the last three years. This is attributed to all the brands -- Aston Martin and even competition brands and everybody is growing at a steady pace, he said.

"We're seeing newer cars coming in. Brands are being a lot more aggressive with India as a market for the customer base as acceptance is a lot more now," Anand said, adding that customers have also become more discerning and expect what is available globally to be in India immediately as well, he added.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2024, 08:13 AM IST
TAGS: Vantage Aston Martin auto sales supercar Aston Martin Vantage Aston Martin

