Aston Martin DBX S launched with engine upgrades and new features. Check details

Aston Martin has refreshed its DBX range yet again for both performance and refinement. Following the discontinuation of the standard DBX trim last year owing to poor demand, the more powerful DBX707 remained as the only option. The carmaker has now launched the DBX S, a new trim that further develops the 707's base with minor mechanical adjustments, new design cues, and more emphasis on light-weighting.

Aston Martin DBX S: Design

The Aston Martin DBX S gets a brash and athletic face. The refreshed front fascia is characteristised by a more aggressive splitter and a less pronounced rear wing diffuser. But it was truly the reimagined exhaust system, stacked vertical dual tips at each corner, that were a bold departure from convention.

Furthermore, Aston Martin's weight saving measures are also equally impressive; the optional 23-inch magnesium wheels save 18.5 kg, and the carbon roof — the largest single carbon piece ever applied to an Aston Martin — provides additional weight savings. Even the grille is new, as it takes inspiration from the DBS 770 Ultimate and removes weight at the nose to improve weight distribution. The caveat is that everything mentioned is optional and not included on the standard model.

Aston Martin DBX S: Features

The Aston Martin DBX S gets an improved in-house infotainment system with seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and increased connected services. A 14-speaker Aston Martin Premium Audio system is standard, with an optional 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system, specifically tuned for the DBX S cabin.

Aston Martin DBX S: Specifications

Powering the DBX S is a recalibrated version of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Borrowing turbo tech from the Valhalla supercar, output climbs to 717 bhp. While the 0–100 kmph sprint remains at a blistering 3.1 seconds, the DBX S shaves valuable tenths off its 0–200 kmph time. The company further claims a top speed of 307 kmph.

Interestingly, the DBX S is not just about straight-line speed. Aston Martin retuned the SUV’s nine-speed transmission for faster, crisper shifts in Sport and Sport+ modes. Steering responsiveness has also been tightened, making the DBX S feel more connected and agile.

Braking is handled by massive carbon-ceramic discs — 16.5 inches up front and 15.3 inches at the rear — ensuring that the SUV’s immense power is matched by equally capable stopping performance.

