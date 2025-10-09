Aston Martin DB12 S unveiled globally, gets a V8 with 690 bhp

Aston Martin has unveiled the DB12 S, a more performance-oriented version of its DB12 grand tourer. The Aston Martin DB12 S carries additional power, revised chassis tuning, and aerodynamic improvements. The model extends the company’s long-running “S" tradition, which stands for the top-performing derivative in its lineup, a practice dating back to the 1953 DB3S.

While Aston Martin remains a niche brand in India, known for its exclusive sports cars, the DB12 S will appeal to a further limited number of Indian buyers.

What are the mechanical improvements on Aston Martin DB12 S?

The DB12 S uses an updated version of Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This unit is now tuned to deliver 690 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The result is a claimed 0–100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 325km/h.

Changes include revised gearbox calibration for quicker gear shifts. The carmaker claims that they are now 50 per cent faster, and that the throttle response has also been improved. The launch control system has also been optimised for better traction and acceleration.

The exhaust system has also been redesigned with a quad-tailpipe setup, tuned to deliver a deeper tone. Buyers can opt for a titanium exhaust, which is 11.7kg lighter and slightly louder by 1.5dB, which comes at an added cost.

Aston Martin DB12 S: Specifications

Specification DB12 S Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 690 bhp at 6000rpm Torque 800 Nm at 3000–6000rpm 0–100 km/h 3.4 seconds Top Speed 325 km/h Transmission 8-speed automatic Exhaust Quad stainless steel / optional titanium Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive

What else has changed on the hardware of the Aston Martin DB12 S?

To match the increase in power, the DB12 S receives several mechanical updates. Aston Martin engineers have retuned the Bilstein DTX dampers for better roll control, while a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and revised suspension geometry improve agility.

The car also comes standard with Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB), 410mm front and 360mm rear discs, which reduce unsprung mass by 27kg compared to traditional steel brakes. This not only improves ride comfort but also enhances braking consistency during high-performance driving.

A new Corner Braking Control (CBC) system, integrated with the car’s electronic stability and traction systems. This helps maintain stability during trail braking and tight cornering.

The fixed spoiler at the rear complements the look while making the car aerodynamic.

What are the design and aerodynamic differences of the Aston Martin DB12 S?

The DB12 S carries forward the same basic silhouette as the standard model but adds subtle aerodynamic and styling revisions.

A dual-element front splitter and new bonnet louvres improve cooling and generate additional downforce.

Gloss black side sills and discreet ‘S’ badges add contrast and visual width.

At the rear, a fixed spoiler and a broader diffuser accommodate the stacked quad exhausts, improving high-speed stability.

These additions give the car a more purposeful appearance while maintaining the understated elegance typical of Aston Martin’s design language.

What does the interior of Aston Martin DB12 S feel like?

The interior of the DB12 S retains the layout of the standard model but adds distinctive accents to differentiate it as the top-tier version. The drive mode controller gets a red anodised finish, echoed in the seatbelts, stitching, and headrest embroidery.

Standard features include 16-way Sport Plus seats, with optional Carbon Fibre Performance seats for lighter weight. Three cabin themes are offered: Accelerate, Inspire S (semi-aniline + Alcantara), and Inspire S (full semi-aniline leather), each featuring ‘S’ Herringbone quilting and Alcantara headlining.

Optional extras include an Alcantara-wrapped heated steering wheel and seat headrests embossed and debossed with Aston Martin’s wings, a first for the brand.

The new Aston Martin DB12 S gets a plush but modern interior.

Will Aston Martin DB12 S come to India?

The DB12 S will be offered in both Coupe and Volante (convertible) variants, with deliveries expected to begin globally in early 2026.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but in the Indian market, it’s expected to command a premium over the standard DB12, which currently costs close to ₹5 crore (ex-showroom). For Indian enthusiasts, the DB12 S will likely remain a rare sight when it is launched.

