Are you looking to buy Mahindra Thar? Check out these offers for June

If buying a Mahindra Thar has been on your list, June is a good month to crack a good deal on the vehicle. The manufacturer is offering up to 65,000 worth of benefits this month at select dealerships. Benefits include cash offers up to 40,000, corporate discounts and exchange bonus up to 25,000. However, the offer is only applicable on a particular variant of the SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 16:17 PM
Mahindra Thar comes in two configurations - 4x4WD and RWD. The RWD version comes in three variants: RWD Diesel MT variant, LX RWD Diesel MT trim variant and LX RWD Petrol AT variant. The offer is applicable on the 4x4 AT version of the LX variant of the Thar SUV.

Recently, Thar SUV crossed one lakh sales milestone. The feat was achieved since the SUV was launched in the country in 2020. It has become a popular offering from the carmaker for off-roading enthusiasts as well as city driving. The company posted a celebratory video showing Thar in its element, charting all kinds of terrains with sass and ease.

Mahindra Thar SUV is currently offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Powertrain options include 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. The SUV comes in the price range of 10.55 to 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol unit churns out 150bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel engine develops 130bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. As for the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine, it produces 117bhp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Due to high demand, Mahindra Thar 2WD has a long waiting period of up to 17 months for the diesel trims. However, the petrol version will be available much quicker and may get delivered in a matter of few weeks.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 16:17 PM IST
