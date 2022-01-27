Anand Mahindra gifts a Bolero to a blacksmith in exchange for this handmade car

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The handmade vehicle will be a part of the exhibits as the Mahindra Research Valley.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 11:27 AM
Dattatraya Lohar built the crude handmade vehicle with an investment of ₹60,000.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has presented a Mahindra Bolero to Dattatraya Lohar, a Maharashtra based blacksmith, as per his promise he made last month. Anand Mahindra was highly impressed with the passion and craftsmanship of Lohar who built a handmade crude vehicle just to show people how an automobile works.

(Also Read: What impressed Anand Mahindra to offer this blacksmith a brand new Bolero?)

Mahindra on Tuesday tweeted images of Dattatraya Lohar and his family taking delivery of the white Mahindra Bolero. Mahindra group chairman also wrote that he was delighted that Lohar accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. He further said that the crude handmade vehicle will be a part of the collection of cars of all types at Mahindra Research Valley.

"Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful," Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

The blacksmith from Maharashtra's Devarashtra village built the vehicle borrowing the design of the famous Jeep, which inspired the iconic Mahindra Thar SUV. The handmade car looks like a miniature Jeep with bare minimum functionality. Lohar even used this vehicle for ferrying passengers.

The vehicle was made with an investment of 60,000. It comes with a kick-start mechanism, which is seen on two-wheelers. Lohar said that the left-hand drive vehicle was built with old and abandoned car parts. The car even carries a front grille that is identical to the iconic Jeep Willys.

However, being not compliant with regulations, it was supposed to be banned from plying by the local authorities at any time. Anand Mahindra came forward to appreciate Lohar's craftsmanship and passion for mobility by offering him a brand-new Mahindra Bolero in exchange for the handmade vehicle.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero SUV Anand Mahindra
