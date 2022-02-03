HT Auto
Home Cars An EV to fight power cuts? This Ford pick-up can light up homes for three days

An EV to fight power cuts? This Ford pick-up can light up homes for three days

The top-of-the-line variant of the Ford F-150 Lightning comes with Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 09:36 AM
Ford claims F-150 Lightning is the first electric pickup truck that can even power up homes.
Ford claims F-150 Lightning is the first electric pickup truck that can even power up homes.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has received a strong initial response in the US market and the first batch of the electric vehicle (EV) is all set for deliveries. And while it is the $40,000 base Pro model that may have received the maximum attention, there is also a top-of-the-line model with a larger battery pack which would also let owners power their homes for up to three days.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The only catch? It costs $72,474.

(Also read: Ford F-150 Lightning EV touches two lakh reservations)

The top-of-the-line variant of the F-150 Lightning comes with Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature. In a first in its segment, the electric pick-up gets a 131 kWh battery pack thanks to a partnership between Sunrun, a solar company, and Ford. This battery pack can deliver up to 9.6 kW of power.

While this means that the EV has a range of up to 480 kms, it can also be a friend indeed in case of a power outage. A customer, however, would need to install Sunrun’s Home Integration System which has a power inverter and a battery with a transfer switch which allows two-way power flow. Additionally, solar power options can also be purchased and installed.

If all of these are made use of, it could make a home energy independent without the need to check into a grid.

Officials from Ford and Sunrun claim that the entire system can help customers save on power bills and future additions to the future list could further enhance convenience. “America’s energy future starts at home, and partnering with Ford illustrates a momentous shift in the way we power our lives," says Mary Powell, CEO at Sunrun. “No longer tethered to a carbon-intensive energy system, we’ll be able to offer more paths to greater energy independence by powering homes and vehicles with the sun, while helping rapidly accelerate the transition to a clean, resilient energy future for all."

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford F-150 Lightning EV Electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city