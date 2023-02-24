Alto to Swift: 10 affordable cars with automatic gearbox under 10 lakh

More people are getting attracted towards automatic cars due to the convenience they offer in terms of driving comfort. Especially in city conditions, when often one faces start stop traffic, an automatic gearbox comes in handy to avoid frequent application of clutch and brake. It offers a relief to the drivers and is a feature that has grown in demand in recent times. While they come at a premium over their manual avatars, there are several affordable automatic cars currently available in India. Here is the list of 10 affordable cars with automatic gearbox which costs less than ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Alto K10

The most affordable automatic car one can buy is the smallest car from Maruti Suzuki. The carmaker offers automatic transmission with the Vxi variant of the Alto K10 models. The price starts from ₹5.60 lakh and goes up to ₹5.89 lakh for the VXi Plus variant.

Maruti SPresso

Maruti's boxy car with SUVish stance offers automatic transmission in the VXi variants of the model. The price starts from ₹5.75 lakh and goes up to ₹6.04 lakh for the VXi Plus variant.

Similar Products Find more Cars Hyundai I20 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl ₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 N Line 998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl ₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C3 1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp ₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Ytb 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Renault Kwid

Renault's best-seller Kwid hatchback comes with AMT gearbox, mated to a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The Kwid with an automatic transmission comes at a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh, and goes up to ₹6.45 lakh.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti offers its AGS gearbox with the VXi and the top-spec ZXi variants of one of its best-selling cars. The price of WagonR with AGS starts from ₹6.53 lakh and goes up to ₹7.41 lakh for the ZXi Plus variant.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai's smallest offering Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with the carmaker's AMT gearbox. The Smart Automatic variant of the hatchback offered with 1.2-litre petrol engine is priced at ₹7.22 lakh. The price of the Grand i10 Nios with AMT gearbox starts from ₹7.70 lakh.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors offers automatic gearbox with the Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trims of the Punch SUV. The variants that are under ₹10 lakh bracket starts from ₹7.45 lakh and goes up to ₹9.54 lakh for the Kaziranga Edition AMT variant.

Maruti Dzire

Dzire is the only sedan to feature in this list. Maruti offers automatic gearbox with the VXi and ZXi variants of the sub-compact sedan. The prices start from ₹7.92 lakh and goes up to ₹9.31 lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti offers automatic gearbox in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the premium hatchback. The price starts from ₹7.96 lakh for the Delta AMT and goes up to ₹9.83 lakh for the top-spec Alpha variant.

Renault Triber

The three-row MPV from the French carmaker is offered with automatic gearbox in three variants. The prices start from ₹8.12 lakh and go up to ₹8.97 lakh for the top-end RXZ EASY-R Dual-tone variant.

Maruti Swift

Maruti offers automatic transmission in only with the ZXi and ZXi Plus variants of the Swift. The price starts from ₹8.11 lakh and goes up to ₹8.96 lakh.

First Published Date: