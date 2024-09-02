Copyright © HT Media Limited
Alto and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM
  • Maruti's decision to reduce prices of two of its entry-level models comes amid declining sales as well as lower demand for small cars.
The Alto and S-Presso, two of Maruti Suzuki's most affordable cars in India, have become more affordable from September as the carmaker reduced prices for both models.

Maruti Suzuki has decided to cut prices of the Alto and S-Presso, two of its most affordable cars in India, ahead of the festive season to boost sales. The carmaker, which has witnessed sales slump in the past couple of months, announced the price cut for the two entry-level cars today (September 2). The price cut, which is marginal, could help one save up to 6,500 depending on model. In August, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a drop of eight per cent in its overall sales.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM IST
