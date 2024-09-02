Alto and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut

Maruti Suzuki has decided to cut prices of the Alto and S-Presso, two of its most affordable cars in India, ahead of the festive season to boost sales. The carmaker, which has witnessed sales slump in the past couple of months, announced the price cut for the two entry-level cars today (September 2). The price cut, which is marginal, could help one save up to ₹6,500 depending on model. In August, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a drop of eight per cent in its overall sales.