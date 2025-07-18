Copyright © HT Media Limited
All New Mitsubishi Pajero Caught Testing Overseas: Can It Challenge The Toyota Fortuner?

All-new Mitsubishi Pajero caught testing overseas: Can it challenge the Toyota Fortuner?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jul 2025, 10:45 am
  • The Mitsubishi Pajero is making a comeback after being discontinued. A test mule has been spotted in Southern Europe, carrying an updated design.

The next generation of the Mitsubishi Pajero has been spotted testing in Southern Europe. (autoevolution)
The Mitsubishi Pajero was one of the most iconic nameplates in the full-size SUV space, and it appears to be making a comeback after being discontinued for nearly half a decade. A heavily camouflaged test mule has been spotted on the roads in Southern Europe, and it is expected to bring back the moniker in a revamped package with an updated design, fresh interiors, and several powertrain options.

Mitsubishi introduced the Pajero to the Indian market around 2002 as part of a joint venture with Hindustan Motors, which was responsible for its assembly on our shores. In 2012, the joint venture brought in the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, a mid-size version of the SUV. Despite its popularity among enthusiasts, Mitsubishi discontinued the ladder-frame SUV in India in 2020 due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations. In 2021, the Pajero was taken off the global market altogether.

The Japanese manufacturer is now gearing up to roll out the next-gen Pajero, and it will likely arrive in India, taking up competition with the Toyota Fortuner. The test mule seems to be nearly production-ready, and the final model is expected to debut before the end of 2025.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Design

The next-gen Pajero retains the characteristic boxy profile with a tall stance and an upright front end.

The next-gen Pajero retains its boxy silhouette from the previous models while carrying forward a range of exterior design tweaks. The latest spy shots showcase a tall stance with an upright front end that features vertically stacked LED DRLs flanking a wide grille. The SUV further features a large skid plate, a clamshell bonnet design, and updated bumpers.

The new Pajero will ride on a revamped set of alloys, which are likely to be 19-inch or 20-inch options. The rear end is reminiscent of the Nissan Patrol with a slim, rectangular rear window, connected LED taillights, and an oversized skid plate that doubles up as the rear diffuser.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Interior

The interior details have not been revealed yet, but the Pajero is expected to bring a modern, updated cabin with new upholstery and a broad range of creature comforts. Features may include ventilated seats, a larger infotainment and gauge cluster setup. Mitsubishi is additionally expected to equip the upcoming SUV with an ADAS suite of safety features.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Engine and performance

Mitsubishi may offer the upcoming Pajero with a range of engine options, including turbo-diesel and plug-in hybrid units.

The choice of powertrain offered within the next-gen Mitsubishi Pajero may likely come down to the SUV’s platform. If it returns in its ladder-frame guise, it is likely to be built on the Mitsubishi Triton’s chassis and will carry the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that makes up to 201 bhp. Few reports suggest that the upcoming Pajero may be based on the Outlander’s CMF-C/D monocoque architecture. In this case, the SUV is likely to be equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, delivering up to 302 bhp.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2025, 10:45 am IST
