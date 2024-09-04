All-black Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched, priced from 14.51 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black look to the facelifted compact SUV. The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model that arrived earlier this year and is priced from ₹14.51 lakh, going up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Creta Knight gets a black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The Creta Knight is more than just an SUV - it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the Creta brand. The Creta Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers' aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence."

