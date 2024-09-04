Copyright © HT Media Limited
All-black Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched, priced from 14.51 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 04 Sep 2024, 14:52 PM
  • The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model gets an all-black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight gets an all-black treatment of 21 changes extending to the exterior and interior of the compact SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black look to the facelifted compact SUV. The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model that arrived earlier this year and is priced from 14.51 lakh, going up to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Creta Knight gets a black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The Creta Knight is more than just an SUV - it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the Creta brand. The Creta Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers' aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence."

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2024, 14:52 PM IST
