All-black Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched, priced from 14.51 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2024, 14:52 PM
  • The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model gets an all-black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight gets an all-black treatment and is available on the S (O) and SX (O) trims
Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black look to the facelifted compact SUV. The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model that arrived earlier this year and is priced from 14.51 lakh, going up to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Creta Knight gets a black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

The new Creta Knight Edition gets a host of exterior upgrades including a black painted front grille, matte-black front and rear Hyundai logo, blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and an exclusive ‘Knight’ emblem. The special edition also gets black-painted front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and a rear spoiler.

Also Read : Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Mid-size SUV battle rejuvenates

The cabin gets the all-black treatment with the blacked-out leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob and brass accents
2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Interior

The cabin on the Creta Knight comes with blacked-out interior upholstery comprising new black leather seats with brass piping and stitching, brass colour inserts, sporty metal pedals, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob with brass stitching.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The Creta Knight is more than just an SUV - it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the Creta brand. The Creta Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers' aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence."

The 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is based on the facelifted model and gets blacked out elements including the 'Hyundai' logo
2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Engines

The new Creta Knight will be available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the 6-speed manual and IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox options. It will also be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. The Creta Knight Edition will be specifically available in the S (O) and SX (O) variants.

The new Hyundai Creta Knight competes against the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition, MG Hector BlackStorm and more in the segment.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2024, 14:52 PM IST
