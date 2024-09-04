All-black Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched, priced from 14.51 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Creta Knight Edition bringing an all-black look to the facelifted compact SUV. The new Hyundai Creta Knight is based on the facelifted model that arrived earlier this year and is priced from ₹14.51 lakh, going up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Creta Knight gets a black paint scheme with 21 cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

The new Creta Knight Edition gets a host of exterior upgrades including a black painted front grille, matte-black front and rear Hyundai logo, blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and an exclusive ‘Knight’ emblem. The special edition also gets black-painted front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and a rear spoiler.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Mid-size SUV battle rejuvenates

The cabin gets the all-black treatment with the blacked-out leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob and brass accents

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Interior

The cabin on the Creta Knight comes with blacked-out interior upholstery comprising new black leather seats with brass piping and stitching, brass colour inserts, sporty metal pedals, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob with brass stitching.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The Creta Knight is more than just an SUV - it’s a statement asserting the commanding road presence, bold design, and exclusive, black-themed features. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black allure of the SUV will give customers a dynamic driving experience, while strengthening the Creta brand. The Creta Knight marks another milestone in our journey to deliver vehicles that resonate with our customers' aspirations, combining power, luxury, and unmatched road presence."

The 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is based on the facelifted model and gets blacked out elements including the 'Hyundai' logo

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Engines

The new Creta Knight will be available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the 6-speed manual and IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox options. It will also be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. The Creta Knight Edition will be specifically available in the S (O) and SX (O) variants.

The new Hyundai Creta Knight competes against the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition, MG Hector BlackStorm and more in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: