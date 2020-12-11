All-new Mitsubishi Outlander teased. To debut in early-2021

Mitsubishi is gearing up to introduce the next-generation Outlander soon. The brand has also previewed the SUV in a recent teaser image highlighting the overall silhouette and front chrome treatment over the snout.

The Toyota RAV4 rival will draw heavy styling influence from the Engleberg Tourer concept which broke cover last year. It will sport Mitsubishi's new chrome-laden 'Dynamic Shield' front end. The front fascia will come with slim LED headlights and sizeable air intakes, as well as a wraparound-effect front windscreen.

The car has evolved more subtly after the A-pillars in comparison to the current model. Only visible differences include the use of chrome door handles and a more pronounced swage line. Also, redesigned brake lights will also be part of the package.

While the production-spec model links visually to the Engleberg Tourer concept, the brand is also said to employ some of the latter's innovative powertrain technology in the upcoming Outlander. It is rumoured to use a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine featuring twin electric motors and a 20kWh battery. The battery-only range on the SUV stands at 44 miles. On the other hand, the cumulative range with a full fuel tank and a fully charged battery has been said to be close to 435 miles.

As far as its launch plans go, it will be introduced in countries including the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico in the first quarter of 2021. As announced in the past, the company has cut imports to Europe as a part of its cost-saving strategy under which it focuses efforts on the profit-making South East Asia market.