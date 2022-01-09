AI-driven self-driving race cars create history at CES 2022

Self-driving race cars made their own place at the CES 2022. Italian American team PoliMOVE developed a self-driving race car based on a Formula One car, nicknamed as Minerva claimed to have created history at the event, claims an AFP report. This almost set the world record for the speed of an autonomous car, as the report claims.

The self-driving race car participated in an unprecedented high-speed match between autonomous driving vehicles. The Minerva was running at a speed of around 185 kmph at the event. The report says that this self-driving car was given tough competition by a South Korean team known as Kaist.

The race was organised to allow the teams of students from around the world against each other to RV up the capabilities of self-driving vehicles. Also, it was to see if self-driving vehicles can handle high-speed manoeuvres. The event is also claimed to help in the improvement of future self-driving car technology.

Talking about the event, Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) co-organizer Paul Mitchell said that it was a success. Interestingly, this comes after the IAC put brakes on self-driving Formula One cars racing together in October. It took the decision to allow more time to ready the technology for the competition, opting instead to allow the self-driving Formula One cars to do laps individually to see which had the best time.

The CES 2022 proved to be one of the best platforms for automotive technologies. Several auto companies and technology firms as well showcased their innovative technologies and products at the famous tech event in Las Vegas.

Speaking about the self-driving Formula One race car, its single driver seat was packed with electronics during the race. It participated in another race in October 2021, when the car clocked 250 kmph of top speed. These race cars come loaded with software that pilots the vehicle by quickly analyzing data from sophisticated sensors.

The software that pilot the race car also has to anticipate how other competing vehicles on the track will behave, then manoeuvre accordingly.