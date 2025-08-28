Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News After Rain, Dirt & Grime Treatment, It's Time Your Car Gets Post Monsoon Main. 6 Key Tips

After rain & grime treatment, it's time for post-monsoon car maintenance

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 28 Aug 2025, 12:17 pm
Follow us on:

Here is a quick guide to follow to ensure a comprehensive post-monsoon car maintenance.

Here is a quick guide to follow to ensure a comprehensive post-monsoon car maintenance.
Get Launch Updates on
VinFast VF e34
Notify me

Monsoon in India is currently in its last phase for this year. Throughout the monsoon, your car must have gone through rain, dirt and grime treatment. This torturous treatment could result in rust, lower visibility, and other issues for the vehicle. This is why the post-monsoon car maintenance should be the focus of the car owners, in order to prevent rust, enhance visibility, and protect the interior and exterior.

Some of the key maintenance steps for post-monsoon care include washing the vehicle thoroughly, applying an anti-rust coating to the underbody, inspecting and cleaning the lights and wiper blades to enhance visibility, and checking the tyres and brakes, among others.

Here is a quick guide to follow to ensure the post-monsoon car maintenance.

Thoroughly wash the car

The first and very basic thing to do as part of the post-monsoon car maintenance is washing the car thoroughly using a car shampoo. Monsoon weather leaves water spots, dust and grime on the exterior, making the vehicle look dirty. Wash it with high-quality car shampoo to remove the dirt and grime. Clean the wheels, undercarriage and the areas where water and mud accumulate.

Clean the tyres

Tyres are one of the most important yet most neglected components of any car. The tyres bear the most brunt among all the components of a vehicle. While performing post-monsoon maintenance, make sure to check the tyres for any wear and tear, cracks. Also, check the tyres for air pressure. Wash them to get rid of mud and dirt. Rotate them if required.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
VinFast VF e34
BatteryCapacity Icon41.9 kWh Range Icon318 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.54 - 4.10 Cr
Compare View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare View Offers

Check the windshield and wipers

The monsoon rains test a car's wipers. Post monsoon, check if the wipers are functioning properly. Check for any damage to the rubber blades of the wipers and replace them if damaged. This will ensure better visibility.

Check the brakes

While performing post-monsoon car maintenance, make sure to inspect the braking system of the vehicle for wear and tear. Rainwater often plays havoc with the brake pads. So, replace them if they are worn out.

Check battery and electrical system

The rainy season may impact the car's electrical components, especially if part of the system comes into contact with water. Check the battery terminals for corrosion and clean them if necessary. Also, ensure all the lights of the car, including the headlights, taillights, and brake lights, are functioning properly.

Check and clean the interior

The monsoon rains, along with dirt and grime, may have the most impact on the exterior, but the interior too gets impacted due to the extra moisture and humidity in the air during this season. The car's dashboard may become moist and dusty. Ensure to clean it and use dashboard polish to prevent damage. Besides that, vacuum the seats and other surfaces as well to remove any moisture trapped inside. Take out damp mats and carpets, clean the dashboard and upholstery.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2025, 12:17 pm IST
TAGS: car maintenance vehicle maintenance car maintenance tips vehicle care Car care car care tips
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS