After rain & grime treatment, it's time for post-monsoon car maintenance

Monsoon in India is currently in its last phase for this year. Throughout the monsoon, your car must have gone through rain, dirt and grime treatment. This torturous treatment could result in rust, lower visibility, and other issues for the vehicle. This is why the post-monsoon car maintenance should be the focus of the car owners, in order to prevent rust, enhance visibility, and protect the interior and exterior.

Some of the key maintenance steps for post-monsoon care include washing the vehicle thoroughly, applying an anti-rust coating to the underbody, inspecting and cleaning the lights and wiper blades to enhance visibility, and checking the tyres and brakes, among others.

Here is a quick guide to follow to ensure the post-monsoon car maintenance.

Thoroughly wash the car

The first and very basic thing to do as part of the post-monsoon car maintenance is washing the car thoroughly using a car shampoo. Monsoon weather leaves water spots, dust and grime on the exterior, making the vehicle look dirty. Wash it with high-quality car shampoo to remove the dirt and grime. Clean the wheels, undercarriage and the areas where water and mud accumulate.

Clean the tyres

Tyres are one of the most important yet most neglected components of any car. The tyres bear the most brunt among all the components of a vehicle. While performing post-monsoon maintenance, make sure to check the tyres for any wear and tear, cracks. Also, check the tyres for air pressure. Wash them to get rid of mud and dirt. Rotate them if required.

Check the windshield and wipers

The monsoon rains test a car's wipers. Post monsoon, check if the wipers are functioning properly. Check for any damage to the rubber blades of the wipers and replace them if damaged. This will ensure better visibility.

Check the brakes

While performing post-monsoon car maintenance, make sure to inspect the braking system of the vehicle for wear and tear. Rainwater often plays havoc with the brake pads. So, replace them if they are worn out.

Check battery and electrical system

The rainy season may impact the car's electrical components, especially if part of the system comes into contact with water. Check the battery terminals for corrosion and clean them if necessary. Also, ensure all the lights of the car, including the headlights, taillights, and brake lights, are functioning properly.

Check and clean the interior

The monsoon rains, along with dirt and grime, may have the most impact on the exterior, but the interior too gets impacted due to the extra moisture and humidity in the air during this season. The car's dashboard may become moist and dusty. Ensure to clean it and use dashboard polish to prevent damage. Besides that, vacuum the seats and other surfaces as well to remove any moisture trapped inside. Take out damp mats and carpets, clean the dashboard and upholstery.

