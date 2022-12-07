After India launch, China's BYD to take Atto 3 EV to Japan; prices it lesser

China's BYD is on an expansionist path and recently doubled its product portfolio in India by officially launching the Atto 3 electric crossover vehicle at ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom). And while it is a dominant player in its home market that has a long list of EV-making contenders, BYD is now focusing its might on going big in overseas markets, starting with Japan where the Atto 3 is reportedly going to be priced at 4.4 million yen or approximately $32,700 or approximately ₹27 lakh.

The Atto 3 is at the core of BYD's global push to have a say in markets where there is potential for battery-powered options. The Indian EV market isn't anywhere quite as big as the ones in China, the US or some European countries but many feel there is enormous potential. The same is nearly true for Japan as well where petrol hybrid models are the preferred option and fully electric vehicles are having to play catch up. But BYD is confident of cementing its place in these two otherwise distinct markets before storming into European markets with the Atto 3. A top BYD official in Japan tells news agency Reuters that the plan for the market here, at present, is to offer the company's products in as many as 22 cities from January onwards.

The Atto 3 claims to have an ARAI-certified range of around 520 kms and its electric motor produces 200 hp. The Atto 3 is also seriously quick and takes 7.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph. Even in terms of its sheer styling - on the outside and within, the BYD EV tries to stand out.

BYD underlines the 'Dragon face' aesthetics in design of the Atto 3 which also gets Crystal LED combination headlights and One-piece LED face and tail strips. It stands on 18-inch alloy wheels. In the cabin, the EV gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch rotating main infotainment screen, eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera. Its dashboard layout - including the design for the air vents as well as the door handles - are quite distinct from any other car in the Indian market at present.

