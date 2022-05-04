Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has become the latest addition to the list of owners of Audi Q7, the German luxury car brand's flagship SUV in India. The automaker has said that the actress took delivery of her new swanky ride from the Audi Mumbai West dealership. Audi Q7 is one of the favourite luxury SUVs among celebrities. Several Bollywood actors own the SUV for its luxurious ride quality, features and technologies along with the power-packed performance it offers.

The German luxury SUV is available in two variants in India, which are - Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q7 Premium Plus and Technology variants are priced at ₹80 lakh and ₹88 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Audi introduced a facelift version of the SUV a few months back that comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as well.

The luxury SUV is styled in line with Audi's contemporary design philosophy, which is visible in other models from the brand as well. The SUV comes with a large front grille featuring chrome trims. The Matrix all-LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, a chunky bumper are the other design elements at the front. Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets large sporty alloy wheels. The rear profile too comes with LED wraparound taillights.

The Audi Q7 comes available in various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. The interior of the SUV is available in two different colour options - Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

Speaking about the powertrains, the new Audi Q7 gets power from a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine, which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 340 hp of peak power and 500 Nm of torque.

