Acura is set to showcase its future design direction and latest performance models at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs from November 20 to 29. The display will feature the Nexera Vision concept, the limited-production 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition and the 2026 Integra A-Spec. The automaker will also present the 2027 ADX Urban Spec, alongside the MDX and Integra models from its limited-edition Urban Spec range.

Acura at AutoMobility LA 2026

The Acura Nexera Vision concept will make its Los Angeles Auto Show appearance following its debut at Monterey Car Week. Developed at Acura Design California in Los Angeles, the concept previews a new design direction for the Japanese luxury automaker. Its exterior features dramatic proportions, sculpted body surfaces, active aerodynamic elements and a distinctive lighting signature inspired by the brand's 'A' logo. The design elements showcased by the concept are expected to influence future Acura production models, beginning with the next-generation RDX Hybrid, which is scheduled to arrive in 2028.

2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition

The 2027 Integra Type S Heritage Edition will make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Limited to 700 units for the North American market, the special edition commemorates 30 years since the original DC2-generation Integra Type R was introduced in the US. The limited-run model gets exclusive Blazing Phoenix Yellow paintwork, copper-finish alloy wheels, a titanium shift knob and black Type S badges. It benefits from the updates introduced to the 2027 Integra Type S, including revised exterior styling, refreshed cabin details and additional standard convenience features.

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2027 Acura Urban Spec Editions

Acura will also display the 2027 ADX Urban Spec, which is part of a limited-edition package offered across the ADX, MDX and Integra line-up. The Urban Spec variants are scheduled to reach dealerships in December 2026 and will be available for one model year. The special editions feature an Urban Grey exterior finish paired with an Ebony interior, along with larger black alloy wheels. Black exterior accents are also included to give the models a distinct appearance. The Urban Spec package will cost approximately $1,500 more than the respective base models' starting prices.

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