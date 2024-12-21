Copyright © HT Media Limited
Actors Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya bring home the BMW X7 worth 1.30 crore

Actors Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya bring home the BMW X7 worth 1.30 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Dec 2024, 15:59 PM
  • The BMW X7 is the full-size three-row luxury SUV from the German automaker and the latest addition to the actors' garage.
Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen taking delivery of their new BMW X7 luxury SUV finished in blue (Instagram/Infinity Cars )

Actors and couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, popular for their television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ have brought home the new BMW X7 luxury SUV. The celebrity couple were seen taking delivery of their new X7 with their family in attendance, images of which were recently shared by the dealership. The BMW X7 is a three-row offering from the German automaker and is priced from 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

While the exact variant is not known, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have opted for the Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint scheme on the X7. The offering is available in both petrol and diesel engine options and packs a host of features to make the drive more comfortable.

Also Read : BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India, priced at 1.33 crore

BMW X7 Features

The X7 is packed on the feature front and gets the BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, and more. The seats are upholstered in Merino leather for a premium feel and can be had in Tartufo, Ivory White, or Black. The styling was updated last year and brings an imposing kidney grille painted in black, flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics among other design elements.

BMW X7 Engine Specifications

Power on the BMW X7 comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The diesel motor churns out 335 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The petrol is slightly more powerful with 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque on offer. Both units are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission unit that comes with BMW's xDrive technology sending power to all four wheels.

Divyanka & Vivek's First Luxury Car

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya bought their first luxury car in 2018 bringing home the previous generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase. The actors have been a part of several projects over the last few years and the X7 is a great addition to their garage. Several celebrities have the BMW X7 in their garage including actors Rajnikanth, Ajay Devgn, Yami Gautam, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, and more.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2024, 15:59 PM IST
