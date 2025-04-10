Actor Sonu Sood advocates wearing rear seatbelt after wife’s car crash

Celebrated actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to adv ocate the use of seatbelts in the rear seats. This was Sood’s first official reaction following his wife Sonali Sood’s recent car crash in the MG Windsor EV on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. Sonu Sood highlighted how his wife, along with her sister and nephew, were safe despite the major accident thanks to seatbelts.

Sonu Sood advocates wearing seatbelts in the rear

Sood was seen buckled up in the rear seat of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV as he delivered the message of wearing seatbelts in the second and third rows. The actor mentioned how his wife insisted on everyone wearing a seatbelt in the car, with the accident taking place just moments later. He further added that 99 of 100 people in India do not wear a seatbelt at the back. The actor concluded the video saying, “Seatbelt nahin, toh aapka parivar nahi" (no seatbelt, no family).

How Cyrus Mistry's death mandated three-point seatbelts in all cars

Most car occupants choose to wear a seatbelt in the front seats out of the fear of being fined. However, the rules clearly state that all occupants in a vehicle need to be buckled up at all times. The use of seatbelts in the rear seats was further highlighted in 2022 with the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry, Chairman - Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The business tycoon passed away in a road accident. The investigation concluded that a bad road design and the lack of wearing seatbelts in the back were the cause of his death.

The incident, however, prompted carmakers to standardise three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders in all new cars, making way for safer cars across segments. Do remember that seatbelts are the primary restraint systems in any vehicle and the first line of defence in the event of a crash. The airbags and other safety systems are regarded as a secondary restraint systems (SRS) for this reason. Previously, sports icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen advocating wearing seatbelts in the back.

Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali was travelling in the MG Windsor with her family, which ended up rear-ending a truck. The images from the crash revealed the front was completely damaged as a result, but the occupants managed to make it out with major injuries. The investigation concluded that all six airbags in the Windsor were deployed during the crash. Other safety features on the Windsor include disc brakes for all wheels, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and more. The exact reason for the collision has not been disclosed.

