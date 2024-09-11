Actor Shekhar Suman gets the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet worth 1.10 crore

HT Auto
  • The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives is priced at 1.10 crore (ex-showroom) and is the brand's most accessible convertible in India.
Shekhar Suman Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a CBU (Instagram/Autohangar)
Shekhar Suman Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a CBU

Actors Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are now proud owners of the recently launched Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. The German automaker recently commenced deliveries of its new luxury convertible in the country and the father-son duo is one of the first recipients of the CLE Cabriolet. Launched alongside the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, the new CLE Cabriolet is positioned between the C-Class and E-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced at 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). Compared to the C-Class, the new CLE Cabriolet gets longer and also sports a larger grille with the shark-nose effect, a long bonnet and a soft-top fabric roof. India gets the AMG Line that brings sporty touches like the more pronounced bumpers, larger intakes and new alloy wheels.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Cabin

The CLE Cabriolet’s cabin shares the layout with the C-Class. The convertible gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment system. The convertible gets a 2+2 seating configuration with separate head airbags for rear passengers. The model gets a fabric roof finished in red that can open or close at speeds of up to 60 kmph within just 20 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications

Powering the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with the 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor churns out 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic. The convertible can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Shekhar Suman Cars

Shekhar Suman has spoken on multiple occasions about his love for cars. The actor started his car journey with the humble Fiat Padmini. He has had several cars over the years including the BMW i7, Ducati DiavelX, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and more.

