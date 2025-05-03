Actor Shehnaaz Gill brings home Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth 1.34 Crore

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is now the proud owner of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. Gill, a popular face on the internet with over 18.8 million followers on Instagram, recently shared images of the delivery day. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of the most sought-after SUVs in its segment and is priced from ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, "From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! waheguru tera shukar aa."

The GLS is considered the S-Class of SUVs and packs not only a powerful motor but a luxurious cabin, keeping all seven of its occupants comfortable. The actor has opted for the very regal Obsidian Black paint scheme. The model rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, which gives it an imposing road presence. The current generation GLS was updated in India in January 2024, and the model has found several celebrity homes since.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Features

On the feature front, the Mercedes-Benz GLS packs a host of creature comforts including two 11.6-inch digital and infotainment screens, rear entertainment screens and more. The cabin is available in either Catalana Brown or Bahia Brown upholstery options. The model also sports an updated MBUX infotainment system, a 13-speaker Burmester 590-watt sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and more. You also get the air suspension for a better ride quality, multiple airbags including a knee airbag for the driver, a 360-degree camera with the Park Package feature, soft-close doors, blindspot assist, and more.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Engine Options

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in two variants - 450 and 450 d. Both use a 3.0-litre six-cylinder displacement with the petrol version churning out 375 bhp and 500 Nm, while the diesel produces 361 bhp and 750 Nm. The latter is more popular among buyers. Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the four wheels via all-wheel drive.

On the work front, Gill will be seen in two upcoming movies. The actor has the Punjabi film "Ikk Kudi" and the Hindi film "Sab First Class" lined up for release in the near future.

