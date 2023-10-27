Actor Pooja Hegde brings home new-gen Range Rover worth 4 crore on Dussehra

The new-generation Land Rover Range Rover has caught the attention of the elite with the luxury SUV making it to the homes of many celebrities. The latest to join this bandwagon is actor Pooja Hegde who brought home a brand new Range Rover on the occasion of Dussehra. One of the most opulent SUVs on the market today, the Range Rover is priced at around ₹4 crore.

Pooja Hegde’s Range Rover is finished in the premium Batumi Gold paint scheme. While the exact variant is not known, most buyers tend to opt for the Autobiography variant on the SUV. The Range Rover is offered in five trims - SE, HSE, Autobiography, First Edition and the bespoke SV. The model gets standard and long wheelbase versions, along with five and seven-seater configurations.

The new-generation Range Rover arrived with a minimal design theme bringing simpler lines and surfaces to the SUV. The design language is distinctly a Range Rover with the SUV with a host of personalisation options. The cabin comes loaded on the feature front with a 13.1-inch infotainment system with Land Rover’s Pivi Pro UI. There’s an additional 13.7-inch digital console, a premium 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation, all-wheel-steering, an 11.4-inch rear entertainment unit, Terrain Response 2 system with six driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, massage seats with ventilation, 3D surround camera and more.

Power on the Range Rover comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. Diesel power comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor that belts out 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec variants get the 4.4-litre V8 turbo petrol sourced from BMW that belts out 523 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. All three engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Apart from the Range Rover, Pooja Hegde has had a number of luxury offerings including the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, BMW 5 Series and more. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Housefull 5, AA21 (Telugu), Mitra (Tamil), and Koi Shaq, among others.

