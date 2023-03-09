Actor Neetu Kapoor brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth 2.92 crore

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has been a top choice for several celebrities and we’ve seen a number of uber-luxurious SUVs making it to high-profile homes since its launch in 2021. Joining the ranks of this group is now actor Neetu Kapoor, who recently took delivery of her new Mercedes -Maybach GLS 600 that’s priced at ₹2.92 crore (ex-showroom). The German automaker’s flagship SUV was handed over to the actor at her home, images of which were shared by a Mumbai-based dealership.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is based on the standard Mercedes-Benz GLS, which is another favourite these days amongst celebrities. However, the SUV gets the Maybach treatment with the GLS 600 bringing a whole new level of opulence for the owners. Upgrades include the new LED headlamps, the all-chrome Maybach grille, 22-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts on the B-pillar and the Maybach logo on the D-pillar of the SUV. Neetu Kapoor opted for a monotone shade on her GLS 600, while owners also get the option of a Maybach dual-tone paint scheme, which costs an additional ₹33 lakh.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 can be had as a four-seater or a five-seater with the former being the more comfortable alternative. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather with a beige and brown colour theme in the cabin. You also get reclining seats in the second row, ventilation with a massage function, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and more. The 12.3-inch dual screens are carried over from GLS and run the latest MBUX user interface. You also get voice command and ‘Mercedes Me’ connected car tech with the GLS 600.

The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine tuned for 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 48-volt system EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that adds 21 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The Maybach SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Neetu Kapoor’s previous ride was the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the new SUV serves as the perfect upgrade to keep her comfortable after a long day. Interestingly, her son and daughter-in-law, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt own the previous generation Range Rover long wheelbase each. On the work front, the veteran actor was last seen in the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite actor Anil Kapoor in 2022. She will be seen in Letters To Mr Khanna next.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, actors who own the Mercedes-Benz GLS include Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ram Charan and more.

